The heavy metal legends are set to play Scotland later this month.

Formed in Texas in 1981, Pantera became one of the world’s all-time greatest metal bands, with multiple gold and platinum albums, sold out tours, ferocious live performances, and four Grammy nominations.

Starting out as a glam rock band, they found fame with their fifth album, 1990's Cowboys from Hell, which was a key release in the growth of the the groove metal genre.

Over the years there have been various breakups, side projects and lineup changes, with Dimebag Darrell shot and killed on stage by a mentally unstable fan in 2004, and Vinnie Paul dying of heart failure in 2018.

In 2023 surviving founder members Rex Brown and Phil Anselmo announced they would be touring the band for the first time in 22 years.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with the tour reaching Glasgow this month.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Pantera playing Glasgow?

Pantera play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday, February 18.

Will there be a support act at the Pantera Glasgow gig?

Pantera have announced two support acts for their Glasgow show. The main support will be Power Trip, an American thrash band who have released two studio albums to date, with Manifest Decimation in 2013, followed by 2017’s Nightmare Logic. Opening the show will be Australian grindcore band King Parrot who have released three studio albums: Bite Your Head Off (2012), Dead Set (2015) and Ugly Produce (2017).

What are the stage times for Pantera’s Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect King Parrot on at around 7pm, Power Trip to start at around 8pm, Pantera to take to the stage at around 9pm, and for the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Can I get ticket to see Pantera in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £67.80 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing section it’s over 14s only, while it’s over 8s in the seating areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Pantera setlist?

Pantera seem to be playing a broadly similar setlist on most nights of their European tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a recent gig in Germany.