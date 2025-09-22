OneRepublic Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions
Formed in Colarado in 2002, it took OneRepublic five years to release their debut album Dreaming Out Loud which was an instant success, hitting the US top 20 and spawning the huge international hit Apologize.
Since then there have been five further successful studio albums, most recently last year’s Artificial Paradise.
Over their career the band have sold over 16 million records worldwide, while lead singer Ryan Tedder has won three Grammy Awards after writing for the likes of Adele and Taylor Swift.
The band are currently on tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are OneRepublic playing Glasgow?
OneRepublic play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Tuesday, September 22.
Who is supporting OneRepublic at their Glasgow gig?
OneRepublic will be supported on their Glasgow gig by four-time Brit Award nominee Ella Henderson, who rose to fame on series nine of The X Factor before signing up to Simon Cowell’s Syco record label.
What are the stage times for OneRepublic in Glasgow?
Doors open at 6.30pm and Ella Henderson will take to the stage at 7.35pm. Expect OneRepublic to start their set at around 8.30pm. The show will finish by 10.30pm.
Are tickets still available for OneRepublic?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £61.30. You can find them here.
It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Twenty One Pilots gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely OneRepublic setlist?
OneRepublic are playing a similar setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in Dublin.
- Born to Race
- Feel Again
- Kids
- Good Life
- RUNAWAY
- Singapore
- Secrets
- Rescue Me
- Run
- Stop and Stare
- Artificial Paradise
- Halo
- Future Looks Good
- Something I Need
- West Coast
- Lose Somebody
- Apologize
- Can't Stop
- Sunshine
- Let's Hurt Tonight
- I Ain't Worried
- Love Runs Out
- I Lived
- Counting Stars
- I Don't Wanna Wait/Calling (Lose My Mind)/If I Lose Myself
