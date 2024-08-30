Oasis fans urged to check one thing before ticket sale or risk losing out

The 10 worst areas for broadband speeds in the UK. | terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com

Oasis tickets go on sale this weekend - and fans are urged to check their broadband speed to make sure they don’t risk missing out. If you have many internet heavy devices, they may be eating away at your speeds and risk your shot at tickets.

General sale tickets will go on sale on Saturday morning at 9am. Fans can bookmark the top ticket selling sites by clicking these links for the special Oasis Tour pages here on Ticketmaster and here on SeeTickets. Tickets are limited to four per household.

So before you settle down to join the battle royale for spots at the highly anticipated shoes, make sure to check how fast your WiFi is and whether it can handle the Ticketmaster queue.

Ticketmaster’s notorious queue system will allocate you a number and you will then have to wait until your turn comes around. Keeping a stable broadband connection is essential - the last thing you need is to have your broadband drop out just as you are about to check out.

How to check your broadband speed

Fortunately you don’t have to manually count how fast a website loads, or anything like that. There are websites out there that will test your WiFi speeds for you.

PlusNet has a free broadband checker here. The test is run by BT, so while not independent it can give you an idea of your broadband speeds.

Another way to check your broadband speed is via Uswitch. You can head over to the test page and enter your postcode here. The test will then show your broadband speed and some options if you would like to upgrade.

Standard broadband speeds should be around 10mb per second, while superfast should show between 30mbps and 300mbps. It you have ultrafast broadband you can expect anything up to 1,000mbps.

If you are trying for Oasis tickets on multiple devices, or you have multiple people in your household trying to get tickets, you will need superfast as a minimum to ensure your internet does not slow down or kick you out of the TIcketmaster queue.

Ways to speed up your broadband

The best way to speed up your internet is to upgrade your package. You can do that via your broadband provider:

If you think your internet is sluggish firstly troubleshoot the device you are using. Close all unnecessary programs and try restarting to see if that helps.

Elsewhere make sure other devices that may be connected are either disconnected or switched off if they are not being used. You can also move your router to a better spot, or move closer to it with your device to get a stronger connection.