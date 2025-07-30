Nintendo has announced a partner showcase - but how can you watch 🎮

Nintendo is holding its latest showcase today (July 31).

It will be highlighting third-party games coming to the Switch and Switch 2.

But how can you watch the event?

Nintendo will be showing off even more games coming to its Switch consoles this afternoon. The livestream will focus on titles from third-party partners and could include Xbox games.

Microsoft has started to port its own titles to PlayStation and its games are also rumoured to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The Direct is due to take place in just a matter of hours.

But what exactly can you expect from the showcase? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

Following the smaller showcases focused on its major Switch 2 launch titles like Mario Kart World and the recently released Donkey Kong Bananza, fans had wondered when the next Nintendo event would be. It has announced that a Direct partner showcase will take place today (July 31).

What time is the Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo UK has confirmed that the showcase will start at 2pm British Time and is due to last for around 25 minutes. It will start at 9am ET/ 6am PT for audiences tuning in from America.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct?

The latest event will be a partner showcase, Nintendo has said, featuring games coming to both the original Switch and the newly released Switch 2. So don’t get your hopes up for a new Mario game or Animal Crossing.

Nintendo UK’s announcement on social media said: “Join us for a #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase tomorrow, July 31st, at 14:00 (UK time)! Tune in for roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 and #NintendoSwitch games from our publishing partners.”

How to watch the Nintendo Direct?

The showcase will be live on YouTube and you can find it on Nintendo’s official channels. It includes the Nintendo UK account here .

It is due to start at 2pm, as previously mentioned, but you can set a reminder by hitting the bell icon on YouTube. You will be sent an alert before the showcase starts, so you don’t miss out.