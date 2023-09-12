It's a big day for Apple fans, as the company launches a range of new products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be hosting the launch event.

Apple will be hoping to reverse falling smartphone sales with the arrival of the new iPhone 15.

Meanwhile there are also expected to be new versions of the popular Apple Watch.

Here's everything you need to know.

When will the announcement be made?

The new products will be launched at an event that has been named 'Wonderlust', hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California. It will kick-off at 6pm UK time.

Can I watch the event live?

You can watch the full launch event live on YouTube or on the Apple Events website here.

What are the expected new iPhone models?

Apple is expected to annonce four new phones in total - two sizes of iPhone 15 Pro and two slightly less powerful iPhone 15s. Both will come with either a 6.1-inch display or a 6.7-inch screen.

What new features are expected with the iPhone 15?

One of the biggest changes comes as Apple have been forced to switch from their 'Lightning' charging cable to a regular USB-C port. It will mean that none of your old iPhone leads will work on the new phones, but USB-C is used across many other devices, meaning you'll need fewer cable generally - the reason the EU have compelled companies to scrap proprietary connectors.

Other than that there will be a upgraded microchip in the form of the A17 bionic, expected to improve both speed and battery length, while the Pro models will feature a lighter and stronger titanium frame.

And there will be the usual improvements to the camera, upping the quality to 48MP with an impressive new zoom function.

The screen of the phone will follow on from the iPhone 15 Pro, with the so-called 'dynamic island' replacing the divisive 'notch' that has been a familiar feature of recent iPhone generations.

Finally, there will be a new update to the phone software, with iOS 17 expected to include a new journal app amongst its features.

What else is set to be announced?

While the new smartphones will hog the headlines, a number of other new products are set to be unveiled. Two new Apple Watches are expected - the Apple Watch Series 9 and second genmeration Apple Watch Ultra second-generation. There will also be a new version of the company's AirPods Pro second-generation headphones with a USB-C connector in place of the old Lightning connector.

When can I buy an iPhone 15?