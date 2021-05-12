Neil Connery, brother of Sir Sean, dies after battle with illness

Neil Connery, who starred in the Sixties James Bond spoof Operation Kid Brother (1967), died on 10 May.

His death was first shared on Facebook by a friend of Mr Connery, Steve Begg, who paid tribute saying: “My good friend and Edinburgh drinking buddy Neil Connery passed away early this morning I’m sad to report.

"He considered me a lacklustre challenge when it came to the drinking stakes but I considered him with respect. He looked and sounded like his big bro so going out with him was always interesting to say the leasht. Mish you Neil.”

James Bond fan page From Sweden With Love also paid tribute to Mr Connery following news of his death.

A message from the group on Twitter read: “We are sad to report that Neil Connery, younger brother of Sean and who starred in 1967's James Bond spoof Operation Kid Brother, passed away yesterday morning (May 10) at the age of 83 following a long illness. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

George Lazenby, who played James Bond in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, paid tribute on Twitter saying Mr Connery will "join his great brother.”

Mr Connery’s death comes about seven months after Sir Sean’s who died from pneumonia and heart failure in his sleep aged 90, according to his birth certificate.

The Edinburgh-born 007 legend died at his Bahamas home aged 90 in October last year.

