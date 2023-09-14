Some much-loved Scottish acts are represented in this year's limited edition records.

Automatic For The People, by American band R.E.M., will be released on yellow vinyl for National Album Day.

National Album Day will be taking place once again this October and this year's theme is iconic albums of the 1990s.

From the perfect pop of S Club to American alternative rockers Hole, there's plenty for record collectors to get excited about - and something to cater to almost every taste.

And Scotland is represented with releases of Teenage Fanclub's 'Bandwagonesque', Idlewild's 'Captain', and Garbage's 'Version 2.0' - all on exclusive coloured vinyl.

They'll all be hitting shops on Saturday, October 14, but are now available to order at your favourite record shop.

Here's everything that's available.