Things are about to get a lot more gloomier this week at ArcTanGent with Friday’s headline act.

ArcTanGent 2024 is currently underway at Compton Martin, with this evening’s headline act post-rock giants Explosions in the Sky.

They join this year’s other headliners, Mogwai (Saturday) and Meshuggah, performing on Friday night.

Here’s a look at if the weather will be kind to fans of the technical death metal group and what they’ve been performing on the road recently.

Technical death metal godfathers Meshuggah look to bring their atmospheric soundscapes to ArcTanGent 2024, with the Swedish band set to headline the Main Stage on Friday (August 16 2024).

Meshuggah's music is famous for its intricate and highly complex rhythms. They often use polyrhythms, where different instruments play conflicting rhythms simultaneously and are known for using heavily down-tuned guitars, often seven- or eight-string models, to achieve a deep, heavy sound

They are considered one of the most influential groups in the technical death metal genre, with their release "Destroy Erase Improve” in 1995 regularly considered a groundbreaking moment in both death metal and progressive metal.

Away from their accomplishments in the metal scene, some of you might be familiar with images of frontman Jens Kidman pulling some extraordinary faces doing the rounds on the meme circuit a few years ago - leading to an interest into the band further for those uninitiated.

But will the weather prove as moody as their music, or will it be a contrast of listening to Meshuggah live and basking in the sun at ArcTanGent 2024?

What time is Meshuggah playing at ArcTanGent 2024?

Meshuggah performing on the first U.S. day of Ozzfest 2002 at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania | Getty Images

Meshuggah are scheduled to perform on the Main Stage at ArcTanGent 2024 at 9:40pm BST on August 16 2024, with their set expected to finish at 11pm BST.

Is Meshuggah’s set clashing with anyone at ArcTanGent 2024?

Much like Explosions in the Sky, the only clash occurring during Meshuggah’s set will occur on the PX3 Stage, with Komfortrauschen scheduled to perform between 9:35pm until 10:40pm BST - so you could see the last 20 minute of Meshuggah.

What is the weather forecast for Meshuggah looking like at ArcTanGent 2024?

It’s going to be a dry day on Friday at ArcTanGent according to the Met Office; the weather during Meshuggah’s set to be a clear night throughout their headline performance, with a temperature starting at the 17°c when they make their way on stage and dropping down to 15°c by the time the band have finished.

Weather forecast for ArcTanGent on August 16 2024

7am: Sunny (15°)

8am: Sunny (15°)

9am: Sunny (17°)

10am: Sunny (18°)

11am: Sunny (19°)

12pm: Sunny (20°)

1pm: Sunny (21°)

2pm: Sunny (21°)

3pm: Sunny (21°)

4pm: Sunny (21°)

5pm: Sunny (21°)

6pm: Sunny (21°)

7pm: Sunny (20°)

8pm: Clear night (18°)

9pm: Clear night (17°)

10pm: Clear night (16°)

11pm: Clear night (15°)

12am: Clear night (15°)

What have Meshuggah performed during their most recent set?

We don’t have to go too far into the past to find out what Meshuggah have been performing during their recent shows. In fact, thanks to Setlist.FM, we only have to go back to August 14 2024, when the band performed at the Summer Breeze 2024 festival in Germany.

During that performance, Jens and the band performed the following set:

Broken Cog Rational Gaze Perpetual Black Second God He Sees in Mirrors Kaleidoscope Humiliative Born in Dissonance Mind's Mirrors In Death - Is Life In Death - Is Death Future Breed Machine Bleed Demiurge