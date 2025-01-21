Get ready to experience Free Bird and Sweet Home Alabama live by the originators of the rock classics

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to perform four dates in the UK in 2025.

The band are set for dates in Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and London as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their debut album.

Here’s when you can catch the legends perform and how to get tickets to their shows.

After six years since they last performed in the United Kingdom, legendary rock act Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to return to our shores for four dates only.

The 'Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd' tour commemorates the half-century milestone of their ground-breaking debut album, Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd. Kicking off at Manchester’s AO Arena on 15 July 2025, the tour will stop in Birmingham and Brighton before concluding at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 19 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the excitement, £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the newly launched Live Trust. This funding initiative supports the grassroots music sector, from venues and artists to festivals and promoters, ensuring the future of live music.

Lead vocalist Johnny Van Zant shared his excitement: “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd—what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd, and seeing people love this music.”

Special guests Blackberry Smoke will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on all four dates, bringing their electrifying live energy and genre-blending style to fans across the UK.

Where are Lynyrd Skinryd performing on their UK tour?

Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to perform four dates in the UK in 2025 - the first time the group have toured the UK in six years. | Provided

The rock icons are set to perform at the following locations on the follow dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see Lynryd Skynyrd on their UK tour?

Presale access

Those with presale access to AEG Tickets will be able to pick up tickets from the ticketing agents from January 22 2025.

General Sales

General ticket sales are set to commence through AEG Tickets from 10am on January 24 2025.

What did Lynyrd Skynyrd play when they last performed in the UK?

Lynyrd Skynyrd's last UK performance took place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on June 30 2019; on that occasion, according to Setlist.FM, the band played the following set.

Workin' for MCA

Skynyrd Nation

What's Your Name

That Smell

I Know a Little

The Needle and the Spoon

Saturday Night Special

The Ballad of Curtis Loew

Tuesday's Gone

Don't Ask Me No Questions

Simple Man

Play Video

Call Me the Breeze (J.J. Cale cover)

Sweet Home Alabama

Encore:

Free Bird