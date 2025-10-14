The country superstar brings his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour to the UK for two dates only.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Combs has announced a two-date stint in the United Kingdom in 2026.

As part of his world tour, the country star is set for dates in Edinburgh and London.

Here’s how you can get tickets to his shows, including pre-sale access.

Country music superstar Luke Combs has announced a two-date tour of the United Kingdom in 2026!

A true titan of modern country music, Luke Combs has become one of the genre’s biggest global superstars. Hailing from North Carolina, his relatable "everyman" appeal and powerful, soulful voice have resonated with millions, leading to an incredible run of chart-topping hits and sold-out shows around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performer is set for shows in Edinburgh and London next July and August, respectively, bringing his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour to our shores finally.

After dropping out of college to pursue his passion, Combs self-released his first EPs before signing with a major label. His debut album, This One's for You, shattered records, with every single reaching number one on the US Country Airplay chart. His hit cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ earned him a Grammy nomination and cemented his status as a crossover success.

With numerous industry awards, including multiple CMA and ACM wins for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs has a reputation as a powerhouse performer. Now, he's set to bring his electrifying tour to the UK, promising a night of soulful ballads and high-energy anthems in the new year.

Where is Luke Combs performing in the United Kingdom in 2026?

You can catch the country music superstar when he performs at the following venues in 2026:

When can I get tickets to see Luke Combs on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murrayfield pre-sales are currently underway but require an access code available from the artist’s website. But for those awaiting Spotify pre-sales, they are set to commence from 10am BST on October 16.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through outlets such as Ticketmaster from 10am BST on October 17.