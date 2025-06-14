Love Island fans have been issued a reminder of the weekend schedule for the ITV2 show 💕

Love Island is back for its 12th series on ITV2.

The first week of action has come to an end.

But will the show be on TV this weekend?

ITV is reminding fans of its weekend schedule for Love Island in 2025. It has already been a dramatic start to the show and we are only just a few days into the season.

The show is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer - having launched in its rebooted form back in June 2015. Host Maya Jama promised “more drama, more twists” and it has certainly delivered so far.

But you might be wondering if you need to plan to watch Love Island this weekend or not? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Love Island on Saturday night?

It has been a very dramatic start to the latest season of Love Island. We’ve had a new way of coupling up, bombshells, surprise dumplings and so much more.

After all that you might be wondering if it is time for a little time away from the villa. ITV2 has confirmed that a new episode will not be airing tonight (June 14) and instead will mark the return of Unseen Bits.

Featuring plenty of unseen moments and exclusive content from the first week in Mallorca. The episode will start at 9pm and finish at 10.05pm.

If you are busy on Saturday nights, Unseen Bits will be available on demand via ITVX afterwards.

When is the next episode of Love Island on TV?

Maya Jama and co will be back with a brand new episode from the villa tomorrow (Sunday June 15). The show will then be airing all new episodes each night to Friday (June 20) - all on ITV2.

Love Island will start at 9pm on Sunday night - and throughout the rest of the week. The 12th series is due to last for around eight weeks with 58 episodes in total, based on past years.

Tomorrow’s episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun on ITV2, which will start at 10pm.