One of the biggest names in music is playing Scotland next year.

Lionel Ritchie has more than 50 years of hits behind him, having started out as part of The Commodores who released their first album in 1974, and is set to play many of them at a major UK tour next year.

He wrote a host of hit songs for that band, including Easy, Sail On, Three Times a Lady and Still, before going solo in 1980 and becoming even more successful.

Endless Love, his 1981 duet with Diana Ross, is one of the 20 best selling singles in history, while his eponymous debut album sold over four million copies.

That was dwarfed by his second record, 1993’s Can't Slow Down, which sold a remarkable 20 million copies, spawning the massive number one hits All Night Long (All Night) and Hello.

To date he’s sold over 100 million albums, winning four Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

He’s now in the middle of a world tour, entitled Say Hello To The Hits, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When will Lionel Ritchie be playing Glasgow?

The American singer will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Where else is Lionel Ritchie playing in the UK?

Other than the Glasgow gig, Lionel Ritchie will be playing the following shows:

June 6: London O2

June 9: Sheffield Utilita Arena

June 8: Birmingham Utilita Arena

June 12: Manchester Co-op Live

When can I buy tickets for Lionel Ritchie?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 25, here.

Are there any presales for Lionel Ritchie in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there are numerous presales available.

Customers of OVO Energy will be able to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, October 23, here. If you aren’t with OVO it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.

There’s also an artist presale, also starting at 10am on Wednesday, October 23. It’s not clear exactly how it’s accessed, but we’d recommend signing up to Lionel’s newletter here for the chance to be sent a code to access the sale.

Ticketmaster customers will have access a day later, at 10am on Thursday, October 23. If you haven’t already, you can register with the website here.

The Hydro will also be having a presale at 10am on Thursday, October 23. For access, just sign up on their website here.

How much are tickets to see Lionel Ritchie at the Hydro?

Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost from £64.15 to £183.30 (plus booking fee).

Who is supporting Lionel Ritchie at the Hydro?

Lionel Ritchie will have a support act - the concert is being billed as ‘Lionel Ritchie plus guest’ - but the act has not been announced yet. Watch this space.

What will Lionel Ritchie be playing at his Glasgow Hydro gig?

Lionel Ritchie is cuurently touring the US and is playing a similar setlist each night. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow: