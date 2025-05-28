Lionel Richie has a date with Scotland. | Getty Images

One of the best-selling musical artists of all time is on his way to Scotland.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lionel Ritchie has more than 50 years of hits behind him, having started out as part of The Commodores who released their first album in 1974, and is set to play many of them at a major UK tour next year.

He wrote a host of hit songs for that band, including Easy, Sail On, Three Times a Lady and Still, before going solo in 1980 and becoming even more successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endless Love, his 1981 duet with Diana Ross, is one of the 20 best selling singles in history, while his eponymous debut album sold over four million copies.

That was dwarfed by his second record, 1993’s Can't Slow Down, which sold a remarkable 20 million copies, spawning the massive number one hits All Night Long (All Night) and Hello.

To date he’s sold over 100 million albums, winning four Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

He’s now in the middle of a world tour, entitled Say Hello To The Hits, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Lionel Richie playing Glasgow?

Lionel Richie plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Say Hello to the Hits' tour on Wednesday, June 4.

Will there be a support act at Lionel Richie?

Lionel Richie will be supported on his Glasgow gig by Brooke Combe. The Scottish singer-songwriter is best known for her 2025 breakthrough album Dancing at the Edge of the World.

What are the stage times for Lionel Richie?

Doors open at 6.30pm but no other times have yet been released by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect Brooke Combe to start at some point between 7pm and 7.30pm. Lionel Richie should be taking to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm, with the show ending by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £64.15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 8s only for the all-seated concert, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Lionel Richie setlist?

Lionel Richie has been playing similar setlists on every night of his current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following when he plays Glasgow.