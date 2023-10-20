Limmy Quotes: 13 interesting quotes from Scottish comedian Brian Limond on comedy, mental health and Scotland
His award-winning Limmy’s Show cemented his reputation as one of Scotland's most beloved and innovative comedians – and Brian ‘Limmy’ Limond is certainly never short of something interesting to say.
Born in Glasgow in 1974, Brian Limond grew up in the Carnwadric area of Scotland’s largest city and studied multimedia technology at Glasgow Caledonian University, before embarking on a career in website design.
While working on his day job he found time to release comedy content on a website and blog, later creating a daily podcast called ‘Limmy’s World of Glasgow’ which quickly built a dedicated fanbase. He began to work on his comedy career full-time in 2016.
BBC Scotland commissioned Limmy’s Show in 2010 and it ran for three series and a Christmas special – winning two BAFTA Scotland awards.
Limmy’s Homemade Show followed, with a on-off episode on the BBC in 2018 and a full series in 2020, while his live show sold out Glasgow’s Clyde Auditorium for four straight nights.
He’s also a successful published author, with two books of darky-amusing short stories – Daft Wee Stories and That's Your Lot – and an autobiography Surprisingly Down to Earth, and Very Funny under his belt.
Having taken a step back from the world of comedy, Limmy now has a successful career as a Twitch streamer with nearly half a million followers watching his near-daily streams.
Here are 13 interesting and funny quotes from the comedy genius.