This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Air, Kaiser Chiefs and Reggie Watts join Sting, Basement Jaxx and Greg Davies at Latitude 2025

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latitude Festival have announced their latest artists set to perform at this year’s festival.

Leon Bridges, Kaiser Chiefs and Air are among the musical acts joining Sting, Snow Patrol and Basement Jaxx.

The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon band-leader Reggie Watts also joins the comedy bill alongside Mark Watson and Huge Davies.

After an already stacked initial line-up, Latitude Festival has just revealed their fresh wave of acts ahead of this year’s event at Henham Park in Suffolk.

Among the new additions, Kaiser Chiefs and Feeder bring a hit-filled dose of singalong indie rock, while Leon Bridges and The War and Treaty add a soulful touch to the proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electronic fans will be pleased to see Air and Maribou State on the list, while Alison Moyet’s inclusion brings an element of classic artistry that stands out. Elsewhere, acts like Scouting for Girls, Kingfishr, and Pale Waves ensure there’s something for every generation of festival-goer, blending nostalgia with fresh, upcoming talent.

Festivalgoers already had plenty to look forward to with headliners like Sting, Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim, and Elbow leading the charge, but the latest batch of names only strengthens an already impressive bill.

Beyond the music, the festival continues to embrace a mix of entertainment, with comedians such as Mark Watson and Huge Davies joining previously announced names like Greg Davies and Bridget Christie.

With curveballs like The Kiffness and Reggie Watts in the mix, there’s a real sense that this year’s line-up isn’t just about big names—it’s about keeping things unpredictable in the best way possible.

Latitude Festival - line-up after second announcement

Ricky Wilson and the Kaiser Chiefs are among the new names announced for Latitude Festival 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

Sting

Snow Patrol

Fatboy Slim

Basement Jaxx

Elbow

Clean Bandit

Sigrid

Public Service Broadcasting

Greg Davies

Bridget Christie

Kaiser Chiefs*

Leon Bridges*

Air*

Alison Moyet*

Doves*

Maribou State

Reggie Watts*

Mark Watson*

Huge Davies*

Josh Baulf*

Alessi Rose*

Lambrini Girls*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeder*

Example*

Scouting For Girls*

Kingfishr*

Infinity Song*

Buena Vista All Stars*

MRCY*

Låpsley*

Palace*

Sprints*

Pale Waves*

The Royston Club*

Amble*

Sorry*

The War and Treaty*

The Kiffness*

NOFUN!*

Hamish Hawk*

Corto.alto*

Are there still tickets to attend Latitude Festival 2025?

Tickets to Latitude Festival 2025 are still available now through Ticketmaster.