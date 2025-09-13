Last Night of the Proms is here and BBC will be covering it 😍📺

It is Last Night of the Proms this evening.

The BBC has announced its coverage plans.

But how can you tune in for it?

The end of summer is officially here and not just because the calendar flicked over to September. Last Night of the Proms has arrived and viewers won’t want to miss it.

Throughout the previous weeks and months, the BBC has provided coverage of the annual music extravaganza. It is set to broadcasting the culmination of this year’s Proms.

But how can you watch the event and which channel is it on? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch The Last Night of the Proms?

Last Night of the Proms will be on BBC | BBC

The BBC will once again be covering the final night of this year’s edition of the Proms. Coverage will be split between BBC Two and BBC One, it will also be live on BBC iPlayer.

You can also listen along on BBC Sounds. Find the app in the store on your phone.

What time is Last Night of the Proms on TV?

The coverage of the finale of this year’s event is set to be split between BBC Two and BBC One today (September 10). The schedule is as follows:

Last Night of the Proms will be live on BBC Two from 6.55pm. It will run for more than two hours, concluding at 9pm.

It will then jump over to BBC One from 9pm for The Last Night of the Proms: The Finale. It is due to run on the Beeb’s flagship channel until 10.30pm.

The BBC’s coverage will be presented by Katie Derham throughout the evening. She will be joined by special guests including Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

Who is performing in The Last Night of the Proms?

The Last Night of the Proms is conducted by Elim Chan and features trumpeter Alison Balsom and soprano Louise Alder, with two world premieres, by Camille Pépin and Rachel Portman: the latter being the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

In the preview for the finale on BBC One, via Radio Times, it says that the performance will include: “A brand-new, specially commissioned orchestral version of Bohemian Rhapsody, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Queen classic. Louise Alder sings a My Fair Lady medley, and trumpeter Alison Balsom performs Bernstein.”