It’s going to be one of the biggest gigs of the year in Scotland.

Lana del Rey is about to embark upon a string of stadium concerts for 2025 - and there’s a date at Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium. on Thursday, June 26.

The star has only ever played a handful of gigs in the UK, including a date at Glasgow's SECC in 2013.

She’s a fan of the city, having dated Kassidy frontman Barrie James O'Neill and when asked if she had a permanent home she said: "I don't have one...but when I have any time I go to Glasgow, that's where I'm happiest".

The gig sold out months ago and those who have a golden tickets have been advised by the venue about the dos - and do nots - of the day.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Hampden open for Lana Del Ray and when will the concert end?

Doors will open at 5pm and the concrt will finish by 11pm.

How do I get to Hampden?

The stadium is a 45-minute walk from the city centre or you can get a train from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida, near Hampden. Organisers have warned that these trains are likely to be very busy, particularly after the gig.

Happy Bus are running services from across Scotland to and from Hampden for the show. This service must be prebooked by clicking here.

More information on travel can be found here.

Are there age restrictions at the gig?

Standing – No persons under 14 permitted on the pitch. Persons aged 14 + 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 + 15 years old).

Seating – No persons under 5 permitted. Persons aged 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 5 - 15 years old).

You must bring valid and current ID with you - Valid IDs must be photographic.

If you look under 25 you may be asked for proof of age at both the entrance gates and bars so please don’t risk it. This is line with the national Challenge 25 policy.

Photocopies of ID and expired Passports do not count as valid ID and will not be accepted. Anyone found in possession of fake ID will be refused entry.

What items are prohibited?

Please don’t bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential. Bags over A4 size will not be permitted. No chairs, professional cameras, drugs, flares/smoke canisters, glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume), flag poles, selfie sticks, umbrellas, or weapons.

What items can I take into the Lana Del Ray gig?

Bags under the size of a sheet of A4 paper will be allowed.