Two of the biggest names in music are on their way to Scotland for a huge gig.

It’s less than a week until Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring their huge Grand National world tour to Glasgow.

Critics have given it the thumbs-up and praised the format which sees the two acts play alternating solo sets, along with ‘acts’ where they appear together on stage.

Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.

SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. She also headlined Glastonbury last year.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along - including the enormous setlist.

When are Kendrick Lamar and SZA playing Glasgow?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are scheduled to play Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium on Tuesday, July 8.

Who is supporting Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden Park?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be supported by DJ Mustard for their Glasgow gig - as they have been for the rest of the North American and European legs of their tour.

In a break from traditional gigs, neither SZA or Kendrick Lamar with headline in a traditional sense. Instead they will take turns to sing songs, then come together for duets.

What are the set times for Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden?

Doors are at 5pm and curfew is at 11pm. There are no other official timings, but expect DJ Mustard to be playing from around 5.30pm. Due to the unusual nature of the gig - where essentially two sets are being conbined into one concert - expect Kendrick Lamar and SZA to start earlier than at other gigs in the venue. The most likely time for them to take the stage is 8pm, but we’d recommend being in the stadium by 7.30pm to ensure you don’t miss a minute.

How much do drinks cost at Hampden Park for Kendrick Lamar and SZA?

Here’s how much you’ll be paying for refreshments. Strap in...

Tennent’s Lager (pint): £7.50

Magner’s Dark Fruit Cider (pint): £7.60

Magner’s Original Cider (pint): £7.40

Wine (175ml): £8

Spirit and mixer (25ml): £7.95

Spirit and Red Bull: £8.95

Funking Cocktails: £9.50

Prosecco (200ml): £8.50

WKD (275ml): £7.40

Red Bull: £3.85

Water: £3

Can I still get tickets for Kendrick Lamar and SZA?

There are tickets available for most areas of the stadium, priced from £90. You can find them here.

Are there age restictions for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Hampden gig?

The gig is over-14s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. If you look under 25 you’ll need photo ID to buy booze.

What songs will Kendrick Lamar and SZA play at Hampden Park?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA seems to be playing the same setlist on their current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow.