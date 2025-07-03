Kendrick Lamar and SZA Hampden Park Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, drink prices, support, tickets, setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:58 BST
Kendrick Lamar and SZA have a date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Kendrick Lamar and SZA have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images
Two of the biggest names in music are on their way to Scotland for a huge gig.

It’s less than a week until Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring their huge Grand National world tour to Glasgow.

Critics have given it the thumbs-up and praised the format which sees the two acts play alternating solo sets, along with ‘acts’ where they appear together on stage.

Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.

SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. She also headlined Glastonbury last year.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along - including the enormous setlist.

When are Kendrick Lamar and SZA playing Glasgow?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are scheduled to play Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium on Tuesday, July 8.

Who is supporting Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden Park?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be supported by DJ Mustard for their Glasgow gig - as they have been for the rest of the North American and European legs of their tour.

In a break from traditional gigs, neither SZA or Kendrick Lamar with headline in a traditional sense. Instead they will take turns to sing songs, then come together for duets.

What are the set times for Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden?

Doors are at 5pm and curfew is at 11pm. There are no other official timings, but expect DJ Mustard to be playing from around 5.30pm. Due to the unusual nature of the gig - where essentially two sets are being conbined into one concert - expect Kendrick Lamar and SZA to start earlier than at other gigs in the venue. The most likely time for them to take the stage is 8pm, but we’d recommend being in the stadium by 7.30pm to ensure you don’t miss a minute.

How much do drinks cost at Hampden Park for Kendrick Lamar and SZA?

Here’s how much you’ll be paying for refreshments. Strap in...

  • Tennent’s Lager (pint): £7.50
  • Magner’s Dark Fruit Cider (pint): £7.60
  • Magner’s Original Cider (pint): £7.40
  • Wine (175ml): £8
  • Spirit and mixer (25ml): £7.95
  • Spirit and Red Bull: £8.95
  • Funking Cocktails: £9.50
  • Prosecco (200ml): £8.50
  • WKD (275ml): £7.40
  • Red Bull: £3.85
  • Water: £3

Can I still get tickets for Kendrick Lamar and SZA?

There are tickets available for most areas of the stadium, priced from £90. You can find them here.

Are there age restictions for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Hampden gig?

The gig is over-14s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. If you look under 25 you’ll need photo ID to buy booze.

What songs will Kendrick Lamar and SZA play at Hampden Park?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA seems to be playing the same setlist on their current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow.

  1. wacced out murals
  2. squabble up
  3. King Kunta
  4. ELEMENT.
  5. tv off (part 1)
  6. 30 for 30
  7. Love Galore
  8. Broken Clocks
  9. The Weekend
  10. euphoria
  11. hey now
  12. reincarnated
  13. HUMBLE.
  14. Backseat Freestyle
  15. family ties
  16. Swimming Pools (Drank)
  17. m.A.A.d city
  18. Alright
  19. man at the garden
  20. Scorsese Baby Daddy
  21. F2F
  22. Garden (Say It Like Dat)
  23. Kitchen
  24. Blind
  25. Forgiveless
  26. Low
  27. Doves in the Wind
  28. All the Stars
  29. LOVE.
  30. dodger blue
  31. peekaboo
  32. Like That
  33. DNA.
  34. GOOD CREDIT
  35. Count Me Out
  36. Money Trees
  37. Poetic Justice
  38. Diamond Boy (DTM)
  39. Shirt
  40. Kill Bill
  41. Snooze
  42. Crybaby
  43. Saturn
  44. Good Days
  45. Rich Baby Daddy
  46. BMF
  47. Kiss Me More
  48. bodies
  49. tv off
  50. Not Like Us
  51. luther
  52. gloria
