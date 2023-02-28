This week will see Ken Bruce’s last appearance on the weekday mid-morning show he’s helmed on BBC Radio 2 since 1986 (with a short hiatus in 1990)

Born in Glasgow in 1951, Ken Bruce attended Hutchesons' Boys' Grammar School, before training as a chartered accountant.

He always felt most comfortable in a radio studio, starting out with the Hospital Broadcasting Service in Glasgow, before becoming a staff announcer for BBC Radio 4 Scotland.

When Radio Scotland was launched in 1978 he joined as presenter of Nightbeat, as well as presenting a Saturday morning show. Subsequent roles on the channel included the mid-morning slot and a daily afternoon entertainment show.

His Radio 2 career began as presenter of the Ballroom programmes in 1980 and standing in for other broadcasters, but a he landed permanent role on Saturday late night show in 1984. Following a stint on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, replacing Terry Wogan, he took on the job for which he would become famous in 1990 – hosting the mid-morning slot.

Other than a short-lived move to the early morning slot in 1992, he has remained in the slot until this year when he announced he would be leaving the BBC – taking his PopMaster format with him.

Here are 11 quotes from the master of radio.

1 . Ken Bruce on...being the youngest of four children "I was the baby and couldn't get a word in. Now I can speak without being interrupted." Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Ken Bruce on...Twitter storms “Back in the day, not many people would take the trouble to sit down and write to you in green ink, whereas now you can get a Twitter storm about almost anything. A pressure group tried to get one started against me once over a flippant remark about badgers. They were campaigning, saying whatever I’d said – I honestly can’t remember what it was – was a disgrace.” Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Ken Bruce on...coming up with Popmaster "Twenty years ago, over lunch, my BBC colleague Phil Swern and I came up with the PopMaster quiz for my show, and it's been more or less the same ever since. We just thought it would run for a few months, so it's become much bigger than we ever thought." Photo: BBC Photo Sales

4 . Ken Bruce on...whether people cheat on Popmaster "Over the years I've had my suspicions about some contestants getting assistance, but I don't like to use the word 'cheat' because I can't prove anything. Rather like golf, we trust people to play by the rules." Photo: PA Photo Sales