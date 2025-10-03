Katy Perry Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Katy Perry is coming to Scotland. | Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest pop stars is set to play a huge Glasgow concert.

Since releasing her debut album under the name Katy Hudson in 2001 Katy Perry has become one of the best-selling musical artists in history - selling over 151 million records.

Her first album under the name Katy Perry, 2008’s One of the Boys, spawned the global smash hit single I Kissed a Girl.

Since then there have been five more studio albums, most recently last year’s 143, and a string of hit singles, including Roar, Firework, Hot n Cold and Teenage Dream.

Following a well-publicised trip to space earlier this year, she’s currently playing live on her Lifetimes Tour.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going along.

When is Katy Perry playing Glasgow?

Katy Perry plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her UK tour on Tuesday, October 7.

Who is supporting Katy Perry at her Glasgow gig?

Katy Perry will be supported at her Glasgow gig by American singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier. The model and DJ released her third studio album Goldie Boutilier Presents... Goldie Montana, earlier this year.

What are the stage times for Katy Perry in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Goldie Boutilier onstage at around 7-7.30pm, Katy Perry to start at around 8.30-9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Katy Perry?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few standing tickets left, with prices starting at £116.95. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Katy Perry’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Katy Perry gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Katy Perry setlist?

Katy Perry is playing a near-identical setlist on every night of her current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow.