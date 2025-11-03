John Lewis drops massive Christmas advert hint - as fans ‘figure out’ 2025 song
- The John Lewis Christmas advert is just around the corner.
- A massive teaser has been dropped on social media.
- But what does it show?
It would not be Christmas without the John Lewis advert. Sure, others might try to challenge it but it remains the most anticipated festive campaign each year.
The company sent social media users into a frenzy after dropping a massive hint over the weekend. It features a record player, a brief bit of music, and a very specific date.
Released each year since 2007, the John Lewis Christmas advert has remained a true festive institute. But what does the new teaser show?
Could we be mere hours away from the John Lewis Christmas advert? The company’s official Instagram page dropped a huge teaser on social media over the weekend.
The post on Sunday (November 2) was simply captioned: “Dropping soon. 04.11.25.” It shows a hand setting up a record player followed by a very brief snippet of music - and the date is for tomorrow (November 4).
John Lewis’ partner company Waitrose added to the speculation that the Xmas ad is very soon, commenting: “The best time of the year.” Santa might just be coming early this year!
Responding to the clip, one fan wrote: “Omg an early one?!! You’re spoiling us!” Replying, the John Lewis account simply responded with a pair of coy emojis.
Our sister title National World reports that online members of the My John Lewis rewards scheme can watch the advert early. So make sure you keep your eyes on the app!
Fans ‘figure out’ John Lewis Christmas ad song
Despite only featuring the briefest snippet of music, we are talking about one chord being played at most, fans have tried to figure out what it could be. The big suggestion in the comments is the song Where Love Lives by British singer Alison Limerick.
Other suggestions include 9 To 5 by Dolly Parton. However, the overwhelming song being mentioned is Alison Limerick’s 1990 single.
When does the John Lewis Christmas ad usually come out?
If the teaser on social media is pointing to the release date of this year’s Xmas advert, it would be a big change. Not only would it be one of the earliest releases, it would also mark a change in the day of the week it comes out on.
- 2007 - Shadows, released in December
- 2008 - Clues, released in December
- 2009 - The Feeling, released in December
- 2010 - A Tribute to Givers, released in December
- 2011 - The Long Wait, released in December
- 2012 - The Journey, released in December
- 2013 - The Bear and the Hare, released in December
- 2014 - Monty The Penguin, November 7
- 2015 - The Man on the Moon, November 6
- 2016 - Buster the Boxer, November 10
- 2017 - Moz the Monster, November 10
- 2018 - The Boy and the Piano, November 15
- 2019 - Excitable Edgar, November 14
- 2020 - Give a Little Love, November 13
- 2021 - An Unexpected Guest, November 4
- 2022 - The Beginner, November 10
- 2023 - Snapper, November 9
- 2024 - The Gifting Hour, November 14
It would be the joint earlier release, tied with 2021’s advert - so it is not unprecedented for it to come out in the first week of November. But it would arrive ten days earlier than last year’s one.
The release date would also buck the trend of it coming out on a Thursday, which has been the case for the previous four adverts (2021-2024). So keep your eyes peeled for what comes tomorrow (November 4).
John Lewis is making a ‘big change’ to the 2025 Christmas advert. Find out more about that here.
