John Legend Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

One of music’s most enduring stars is on his way to Scotland.

Starting his career by providing piano and backing vocals for the likes of Lauren Hill, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, John Legend achieved worldwide fame with his 2004 debut solo album Get Lifted.

The album went top 10, achieving double-platinum status, and winning the singer three Grammy Awards from eight nominations.

Since then he’s continued to be hugely successful, releasing 10 studio albums, most recently last year’s My Favorite Dream.

On the way he’s become one of the very few wntertainers to win an EGOT winner, winning all four major entertainment awards: an Emmy (12 time), a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

He’s now on tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is John Legend playing Glasgow?

John Legend plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Tuesday, May 27.

Who is supporting John Legend in Glasgow?

John Legend’s Glasgow gig was billed as featuring ‘special guests’ , but no announcement has been made. Judging by the event timings it seems like there will be no support act.

What are the stage times for John Legend in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert starts at 8.30pm. The show will finish by 10.15pm.

Are tickets still available for John Legend?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £64.95. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at John Legend’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-8s at the all-seated gig and any under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely John Legend setlist?

