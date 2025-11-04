JLS have a big date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for Bauer Media

One of the biggest boybands of recent years are on their way to Scotland.

JLS (an acronym for Jack the Lad Swing) came second on The X Factor in 2008 and have gone on to sell 2.3 million albums and 3.4 million singles in the UK alone.

Along the way Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill have picked up five MOBO awards and two Brits.

In May 2013 the band announced they were splitting up , but in 2021 they reformed for a comeback tour that became one of the year's hottest tickets as they performed to over 350,000 people.

They're back on the road again for their The Club Is Alive: 2025 Greatest Hit tour - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Here's everything you need to know about their Scottish dates.

When are JLS playing Glasgow?

JLS will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, November 6. Doors are at 6.30pm.

They will then play Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Friday, November 7. Doors are again at 6.30pm.

Is there a support act for JLS?

JLS will be supported at both gigs by Example. The English rapper has released eight studio albums, most recently 2022’s We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up, and was nominated for a Brit Award in 2012.

Are there age restrictions at the JLS Scottish gigs?

Fans under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What are the set times for the JLS shows?

Doors will open at 6.30pm and Example will start his set at 7.30pm. There are no other official set times, but jusging by similar gigs expect JLS to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will finish at 11pm at the latest.

Can I still get tickets for JLS’s Glasgow and Aberdeen shows?

Limited tickets for both gigs are still available, priced from £42.10 here.

What will JLS play in Glasgow and Aberdeen?

Exepect a similar setlist to their last tour, 'Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour', with the following expected to be played in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Eyes Wide Shut Hottest Girl in the World Day One / Finesse Do You Feel What I Feel Eternal Love One Shot So Many Girls Only Making Love Take a Chance on Me Proud The Club Is Alive DJ Set Megamix She Makes Me Wanna Beat Again Love You More Everybody in Love