Sean Connery made his debut as the dashing and daring spy in Dr. No, which received its world premiere on October 5, 1962.

In the seven decades since there have been 27 films, with seven actors playing the iconic lead role.

Scotland has always played a leading role in the James Bond story – not least due to one of its favourite sons, Sean Connery, arguably delivering the most iconic performance as the British super spy.

In fact, 007 author Ian Fleming was reportedly so impressed with Connery’s portrayal in ‘Dr No’ that he gave Bond Scottish heritage in his later books.

In ‘You Only Live Twice’ it’s revealed that the spy went to private Edinburgh school Fettes College, while in ‘On Her Majesty's Secret Service’ we discover that Bond’s father is originally from Glen Coe (a revelation used to great effect in the Daniel Craig Bond film ‘Skyfall’).

So it’s little wonder that on his exotic adventures around the world, James Bond has visited Scotland on more than a handful of times.

Here are the places you can visit to follow in 007’s footsteps.

Read more:

1. Aviemore There was excitement back in July 2019 when Hollywood arrived in the Highland tourist town of Aviemore. Hundreds of trailers and makeshift temporary buildings sprang up in the town's car parks to accomodate cast and crew as they filmed a car chase scene for No Time to Die. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Cairngorms The Scottish car chase in No Time to Die takes place in the Cairngorms - one of Scotland's two national parks, and the largest in the UK, covering more than 4,500 square kilometres. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Ardverikie Estate The trailer for No Time to Die features a car spectacularly flipping over, watched by Highland deer. The crash was filmed at the Ardverikie Estate just outside the Cairngorms National Park. Ardverikie House, on the estate, is also known as Glenbogle from BBC television series Monarch Of The Glen. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Loch Laggan A final stunning Scottish backdrop used for the No Time to Die car chase is Loch Laggan. The freshwater loch, near Dalwhinnie in the Highlands, was also featured in Monarch of the Glen and the popular Temeraire series of fantasy novels. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales