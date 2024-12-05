Europe's biggest indoor fair is back. | Irn Bru Carnival

It wouldn’t be Christmas in Scotland’s biggest city without the Irn Bru Carnival.

There has been a carnival in Glasgow over the festive period since 1919 when children enjoyed classic stalls like the coconut shy and hook-a-duck - alongside a circus - at the city’s Kelvin Hall.

The elephants may be long gone but the Irn Bru Carnival remains, taking place at the SECC each year.

The big attractions now are the thrilling fairground rides, although many of the classic stalls remain relatively unchanged from nearly a century ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event in 2024.

How long does this year’s Irn Bru Carnival run for?

This year the carnival will be on from Friday, December 20, until Friday, January 12. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

What are the opening hours for the Irn Bru Carnival 2024?

On opening day, when there’s live music, the festival is open from 4-9pm.

From December 21-26 it’s open from 12noon-9pm.

From December 27-January 4 it’s open from 11am-9pm, with the exception of January 1 when it’s 12noon-1pm.

On January 5 it’s open from 12noon-9pm.

From January 6-10 it’s open from 4-9pm.

On January 11 it’s open from 11am-9pm.

On its final day, on January 12, it’s open from 12noon-8.30pm.

What rides are there?

The rides, by type are as follows:

Thrill Rides

Waltzers

Rotor (Sticky Wall)

Air Raid

Jumpin' Frog

Viva Mexico

Speed Buzz

Miami Superbob

Superstar

Star Fighter

Turbo Jet

Extreme Ice Blast

Kids' Rides

Cups & Saucer

Monster Trucks

Toyset

Mini Wheel

Mini Miami

Climbing Wall

Bungee Trampolines

Family Rides

Dodgems

Twist

Frozen Family Coaster

Samba Balloons

Flying Dumbos

Crazy Atroslide

Helter Skelter

Bavarian Fun House

Ice Palace 3D Show

Hotel of Terror

Carousel

What stalls are there?

Here are the stalls you can expect at the carnival - and whether you pay in cash or festival vouchers.

Voucher stalls

Spill The Milk

Milk Churn Game

Hook-A-Duck

Football Pick Game

Darts (Below 30)

Rings & Blocks

Ball Game

Knock Off Cans

Roll A Ball

Inflatable Football Darts (within the Inflatable Play Area)

Ball In Bucket, Darts, Kids Crossbows

Basketball

Toy Town Stall

Coconut Shy

Penalty Shoot Out

Cash stalls

Arcade Games

Amusement Cranes

Kiddies Bumper Cars (within the Inflatable Play area)

Bingo (Bingo entry also available)

Derby Racer

Fortune Teller

Climbing Wall

Bungee Trampolines

Whac-A-Minion

Face Painting

Novelties & Balloons Stall

Pick 21

Winchester Shooting Game

There’s also a soft play area.

How much does the Irn Bru Festival?

We’d suggest budgeting carefully as the cost can soon spiral, particularly with a couple of kids in tow.

Earlybird tickets for the carnival cost £19, reduced to £17.50 each for a group of four, £17.50 for a Young Scot cardholder, and £12 for seniors over the age of 60. Under-3s go free.

Each ticket comes with 10 vouchers you can use for rides and stalls and you can buy more vouchers for £2 each, or five for £8.

The rides ‘cost’ one voucher each, while most of the stalls ‘cost’ two vouchers, so work out what you want to do and plan accordingly.

Some of the stalls are also cash-only, so expect to pay a little on top of the money you spend on vouchers.

How much is food and drink at the Irn Bru Carnival 2024?

There’s plenty to eat and drink at the carnival, at a range of prices. Here are a few examples of what’s on offer and what you’ll be charged.

9-10 inch stone baked pizza: £11

Greek gyros: £11

Fries: £4.20

Halloumi fries: £9

Crispy battered salt & chilli chicken wings with salt & chilli fries: £11

Beef burger: £7.50

German bockwurst sausage: £7.50

Spanish Churros: £5

Hot donuts: £5

Barrs soft drink: £2.50

Sparkling/still water: £2

Latte/Cappucino: £3.50

Espresso: £3

Hot chocolate: £3.50