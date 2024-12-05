Irn Bru Carnival 2024: Indoor funfair opening hours, rides, how much does it cost and food and drink prices
There has been a carnival in Glasgow over the festive period since 1919 when children enjoyed classic stalls like the coconut shy and hook-a-duck - alongside a circus - at the city’s Kelvin Hall.
The elephants may be long gone but the Irn Bru Carnival remains, taking place at the SECC each year.
The big attractions now are the thrilling fairground rides, although many of the classic stalls remain relatively unchanged from nearly a century ago.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event in 2024.
How long does this year’s Irn Bru Carnival run for?
This year the carnival will be on from Friday, December 20, until Friday, January 12. It’s closed on Christmas Day.
What are the opening hours for the Irn Bru Carnival 2024?
On opening day, when there’s live music, the festival is open from 4-9pm.
From December 21-26 it’s open from 12noon-9pm.
From December 27-January 4 it’s open from 11am-9pm, with the exception of January 1 when it’s 12noon-1pm.
On January 5 it’s open from 12noon-9pm.
From January 6-10 it’s open from 4-9pm.
On January 11 it’s open from 11am-9pm.
On its final day, on January 12, it’s open from 12noon-8.30pm.
What rides are there?
The rides, by type are as follows:
Thrill Rides
- Waltzers
- Rotor (Sticky Wall)
- Air Raid
- Jumpin' Frog
- Viva Mexico
- Speed Buzz
- Miami Superbob
- Superstar
- Star Fighter
- Turbo Jet
- Extreme Ice Blast
Kids' Rides
- Cups & Saucer
- Monster Trucks
- Toyset
- Mini Wheel
- Mini Miami
- Climbing Wall
- Bungee Trampolines
Family Rides
- Dodgems
- Twist
- Frozen Family Coaster
- Samba Balloons
- Flying Dumbos
- Crazy Atroslide
- Helter Skelter
- Bavarian Fun House
- Ice Palace 3D Show
- Hotel of Terror
- Carousel
What stalls are there?
Here are the stalls you can expect at the carnival - and whether you pay in cash or festival vouchers.
Voucher stalls
- Spill The Milk
- Milk Churn Game
- Hook-A-Duck
- Football Pick Game
- Darts (Below 30)
- Rings & Blocks
- Ball Game
- Knock Off Cans
- Roll A Ball
- Inflatable Football Darts (within the Inflatable Play Area)
- Ball In Bucket, Darts, Kids Crossbows
- Basketball
- Toy Town Stall
- Coconut Shy
- Penalty Shoot Out
Cash stalls
- Arcade Games
- Amusement Cranes
- Kiddies Bumper Cars (within the Inflatable Play area)
- Bingo (Bingo entry also available)
- Derby Racer
- Fortune Teller
- Climbing Wall
- Bungee Trampolines
- Whac-A-Minion
- Face Painting
- Novelties & Balloons Stall
- Pick 21
- Winchester Shooting Game
There’s also a soft play area.
How much does the Irn Bru Festival?
We’d suggest budgeting carefully as the cost can soon spiral, particularly with a couple of kids in tow.
Earlybird tickets for the carnival cost £19, reduced to £17.50 each for a group of four, £17.50 for a Young Scot cardholder, and £12 for seniors over the age of 60. Under-3s go free.
Each ticket comes with 10 vouchers you can use for rides and stalls and you can buy more vouchers for £2 each, or five for £8.
The rides ‘cost’ one voucher each, while most of the stalls ‘cost’ two vouchers, so work out what you want to do and plan accordingly.
Some of the stalls are also cash-only, so expect to pay a little on top of the money you spend on vouchers.
How much is food and drink at the Irn Bru Carnival 2024?
There’s plenty to eat and drink at the carnival, at a range of prices. Here are a few examples of what’s on offer and what you’ll be charged.
- 9-10 inch stone baked pizza: £11
- Greek gyros: £11
- Fries: £4.20
- Halloumi fries: £9
- Crispy battered salt & chilli chicken wings with salt & chilli fries: £11
- Beef burger: £7.50
- German bockwurst sausage: £7.50
- Spanish Churros: £5
- Hot donuts: £5
- Barrs soft drink: £2.50
- Sparkling/still water: £2
- Latte/Cappucino: £3.50
- Espresso: £3
- Hot chocolate: £3.50
Tickets are on sale here and are valid for the whole day.
