I’m A Celebrity: Massive spider crawls on GK Barry’s helmet in ‘Vile Volcano’ Bushtucker Trial preview
A video teaser for tonight's episode of I’m A Celebrity shows GK Barry taking on the ‘Vile Volcano’ Bushtucker Trial.
In the 40-second preview clip, GK Barry is seen crawling through a dark tunnel full of lurking insects as she tries to reassure herself saying, “Oh my god, it’s red ants… Everything’s fine, everything’s fine, what is an ant amongst friends?”
In a terrifying end to the clip, a huge spider crawls over the top of her helmet, with Ant and Dec telling GK to “breathe” in an attempt to calm her down.
GK broke down in tears during last night’s launch episode after she was voted by the public to do the Bushtucker Trial.
Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, shot to fame with her popular TikTok videos. She has her own podcast called Saving Grace and has appeared as a panellist on Loose Women.
