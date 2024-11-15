Pick who stays and who goes 📺

I’m a Celebrity is returning for a 24th season this weekend.

McFly’s Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney are among the campmates.

Fans will be able to vote for Bush Tucker trials and eliminations during the series.

A new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is about to return to our screens. It will feature a fresh batch of famous faces heading into the jungle.

It will still be a few weeks before someone is crowned the next King or Queen of the jungle - and audiences will have a big say in the outcome. But can you even remember who won last year?

ITV’s hit reality show will begin its 24th season on Sunday (November 17) at 9pm. The full cast has been announced.

How to vote for I’m a Celebrity?

The show will kick-off this weekend and soon fans will have a say on which celebrities take on the Bush Tucker trials. Later in the series there will also be votes on who is eliminated and who stays.

In previous years I’m a Celeb has offered fans a number of options when it comes to voting for their favourite (or least favourite) campmate. The options include voting by text, phone and the app.

App

The I’m a Celebrity app will return once again for 2024, ITV has confirmed. You can download it via the App Store or Google Play - whichever device you have.

The app is free to download (but data charges may apply) and votes are free to make. When you see a prompt on the show to vote, just fire up the I’m a Celeb app and tap to make your choice.

As well as voting, the app lets you find out the latest news and gossip.

Phone or text

During the new series of I’m a Celebrity, fans will be able to vote by either calling or texting the number that appears on screen. ITV will display the numbers during episodes of the show when the lines are open.

Calls and texts may cost you.