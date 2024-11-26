How can you possibly pick between them 😖

The final of Great British Bake Off will clash with I’m a Celebrity tonight.

Fans will have to pick between them - if they want to watch both.

The Channel 4 and ITV1 shows will crossover for 15 pivotal minutes.

Fans will risk having to dodge spoilers, no matter which order they decide to watch the programmes. Three final bakers left in the tent will battle it out to be crowned winner, while two more celebs will take on a bush tucker trial in the latest dispatch from the jungle.

It means that TV watchers will have to make an agonising decision when picking which they watch first. Here’s how the schedule has worked out:

Does I’m a Celebrity clash with GBBO final?

Ant and Dec present I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Cr. ITV. | ITV

Channel 4 has Bake Off scheduled from 8pm to 9.15pm, including adverts. While I’m a Celebrity will start in its usual slot of 9pm on ITV1.

So fans will have to pick and choose, if they want to watch them both.

How to watch both I’m a Celeb and GBBO final?

Obviously as the two shows will crossover and air at the same time, some hard decisions will have to be made. If you have a TV box that allows you to record shows, you will be able to catch the end of GBBO and then fire up a recording of I’m a Celeb - and likely catch up after a couple of ad-breaks have aired.

If you don’t have the ability to record, you may have to wait for either GBBO or I’m a Celeb to appear on demand, depending on which you decide to watch live. However since it is the final of Bake Off, it might be wise to prioritise that - in the name of spoilers.

I’m a Celeb will be available to catch up on via ITVX after it has finished. The episode for November 26 is scheduled to finish at 10.15pm and will be available on demand shortly after.