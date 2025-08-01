Hue & Cry Glasgow Kelvingrove Bandstand Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist
Formed in Coatbridge in 1983, Hue & Cry became one of Scotland’s most-loved bands thanks to hits like Looking For Linda and Labour of Love.
Over the years they have released 16 studio albums, most recently 2024’s Hue And Cry 40 which marked the band’s 40th anniversary.
They are currently on tour marking the landmark anniversary and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date this weekend in Glasgow.
When are Hue & Cry playing Glasgow?
Hue & Cry play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Saturday, August 2.
Who is supporting Hue & Cry at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Hue & Cry will be supported in Glasgow by British alternative country band Red Sky July.
What are the set times for Hue & Cry at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Here’s how the evening will play out:
- Doors: 6.30pm
- Red Sky July: 7.45pm
- Interval: 8.30pm
- Hue & Cry: 9pm
- Finish: 10.40pm
Can I still get tickets for Hue & Cry’s Glasgow concert?
If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here.
Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Hue & Cry setlist for Glasgow?
Hue & Cry haven’t been playing many gigs of late, so we don’t know exactly what they’ll play, Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a gig in Newcastle earlier this year:
- I Refuse
- Looking for Linda
- Mother Glasgow
- Everybody Deserves To Be Loved
- Black and Gold
- Labour of Love
- Shipbuilding
- Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of
- Sweet Invisibility
- And Then You Bloom
- I Remember
- Headin' for a Fall
- Violently / Give Peace A Chance
- Ordinary Angel
- Goodbye To Me
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.