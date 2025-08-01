Hue & Cry Glasgow Kelvingrove Bandstand Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:55 BST
Hue and Cry have a date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Hue and Cry have a date with Glasgow. | Contributed
Pat and Greg Kane are set to play an outdoor concert to mark a big birthday.

Formed in Coatbridge in 1983, Hue & Cry became one of Scotland’s most-loved bands thanks to hits like Looking For Linda and Labour of Love.

Over the years they have released 16 studio albums, most recently 2024’s Hue And Cry 40 which marked the band’s 40th anniversary.

They are currently on tour marking the landmark anniversary and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date this weekend in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Hue & Cry playing Glasgow?

Hue & Cry play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Saturday, August 2.

Who is supporting Hue & Cry at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Hue & Cry will be supported in Glasgow by British alternative country band Red Sky July.

What are the set times for Hue & Cry at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

  • Doors: 6.30pm
  • Red Sky July: 7.45pm
  • Interval: 8.30pm
  • Hue & Cry: 9pm
  • Finish: 10.40pm

Can I still get tickets for Hue & Cry’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here.

Are there age restrictions for Hue & Cry’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Hue & Cry setlist for Glasgow?

Hue & Cry haven’t been playing many gigs of late, so we don’t know exactly what they’ll play, Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a gig in Newcastle earlier this year:

  1. I Refuse
  2. Looking for Linda
  3. Mother Glasgow
  4. Everybody Deserves To Be Loved
  5. Black and Gold
  6. Labour of Love
  7. Shipbuilding
  8. Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of
  9. Sweet Invisibility
  10. And Then You Bloom
  11. I Remember
  12. Headin' for a Fall
  13. Violently / Give Peace A Chance
  14. Ordinary Angel
  15. Goodbye To Me
