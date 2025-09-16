Happy Mondays’ will play three nights at the | Supplied

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Happy Mondays’ Glasgow shows, including presale and prices.

Happy Mondays will play three nights in Glasgow next year to celebrate the 35 years of Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches.

The Manchester band will tour the UK and Ireland from March 2026, taking over the Barrowland Ballroom for a series of shows in April, with other dates including Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.

The Farm and Northside will provide support across the Happy Mondays’ tour.

Frontman Shaun Ryder said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back on tour with the Mondays in 2026, especially with our old mates The Farm who are touring with us."

Here’s when tickets go on sale, if there’s presale, prices and more.

When will the Happy Mondays play the Barrowland Ballroom?

The Happy Mondays have three shows lined up for the iconic Glasgow venue from Thursday, April 16 to Saturday, April 18 2026.

The group will have performed in a number of cities before arriving in Scotland for their Barrowland shows. Here are all of their UK and Ireland 2026 tour dates:

Friday, March 13 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Saturday, March 14 2026 - Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Sunday, March 15 2026 - Nottingham Rock City

Friday, March 20 2026 - Cardiff Depot

Saturday, March 21 2026 - Liverpool Mountford Hall

Sunday, March 22 2026 - Sheffield Octagon

Thursday, March 26 2026 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday, March 27 2026 - London Roundhouse

Saturday, March 28 2026 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday, March 29 2026 - Norwich Uea

Thursday, April 02 2026 - Brighton Dome

Friday, April 03 2026 - Bristol Beacon Hall

Saturday, April 04 2026 - Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Sunday, April 05 2026 - Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thursday, April 09 2026 - Margate Dreamland

Friday, April 10 2026 - Guildford G Live

Saturday, April 11 2026 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thursday, April 16 2026 - Glasgow Barrowland

Friday, April 17 2026 - Glasgow Barrowland

Saturday, April 18 2026 - Glasgow Barrowland

Wednesday, April 22 2026 - Dublin Vicar Street

Friday, April 24 2026 - Belfast Mandela Hall

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Happy Mondays’ Barrowland Ballroom shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 19 on sites including Ticketmaster - for their Scottish shows - as well as SeeTickets and Alt Tickets.

For the best chance of getting tickets, make sure to register with your preferred ticket site in advance, and that you use only one internet browser to avoid being mistaken for a bot.

The Happy Monday’s rockers Shaun Ryder and Bez. | Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Paramount

Is there Happy Mondays presale?

Yes, there will be presale for the Happy Mondays’ upcoming tour - including their Glasgow shows.

Artist presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 17, with fans able to access tickets using the code “GodsCop2026”.

Happy Mondays ticket prices

Wondering how much it will cost to see the Happy Mondays? For their shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom you can expect to pay £43.50 at face value. With fees, that’s likely to be closer to £48.

The Farm and Northside to support Happy Mondays on tour

Having featured on the bill for the Happy Mondays’ legendary Leeds gig in 1991, The Farm and Northside will both once again join the band on tour.