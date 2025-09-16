Happy Mondays to play 3 nights at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom - here's how to get tickets and presale
Happy Mondays will play three nights in Glasgow next year to celebrate the 35 years of Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches.
The Manchester band will tour the UK and Ireland from March 2026, taking over the Barrowland Ballroom for a series of shows in April, with other dates including Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.
The Farm and Northside will provide support across the Happy Mondays’ tour.
Frontman Shaun Ryder said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back on tour with the Mondays in 2026, especially with our old mates The Farm who are touring with us."
Here’s when tickets go on sale, if there’s presale, prices and more.
When will the Happy Mondays play the Barrowland Ballroom?
The Happy Mondays have three shows lined up for the iconic Glasgow venue from Thursday, April 16 to Saturday, April 18 2026.
The group will have performed in a number of cities before arriving in Scotland for their Barrowland shows. Here are all of their UK and Ireland 2026 tour dates:
- Friday, March 13 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- Saturday, March 14 2026 - Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
- Sunday, March 15 2026 - Nottingham Rock City
- Friday, March 20 2026 - Cardiff Depot
- Saturday, March 21 2026 - Liverpool Mountford Hall
- Sunday, March 22 2026 - Sheffield Octagon
- Thursday, March 26 2026 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
- Friday, March 27 2026 - London Roundhouse
- Saturday, March 28 2026 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- Sunday, March 29 2026 - Norwich Uea
- Thursday, April 02 2026 - Brighton Dome
- Friday, April 03 2026 - Bristol Beacon Hall
- Saturday, April 04 2026 - Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham
- Sunday, April 05 2026 - Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth
- Thursday, April 09 2026 - Margate Dreamland
- Friday, April 10 2026 - Guildford G Live
- Saturday, April 11 2026 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
- Thursday, April 16 2026 - Glasgow Barrowland
- Friday, April 17 2026 - Glasgow Barrowland
- Saturday, April 18 2026 - Glasgow Barrowland
- Wednesday, April 22 2026 - Dublin Vicar Street
- Friday, April 24 2026 - Belfast Mandela Hall
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the Happy Mondays’ Barrowland Ballroom shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 19 on sites including Ticketmaster - for their Scottish shows - as well as SeeTickets and Alt Tickets.
For the best chance of getting tickets, make sure to register with your preferred ticket site in advance, and that you use only one internet browser to avoid being mistaken for a bot.
Is there Happy Mondays presale?
Yes, there will be presale for the Happy Mondays’ upcoming tour - including their Glasgow shows.
Artist presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, September 17, with fans able to access tickets using the code “GodsCop2026”.
Happy Mondays ticket prices
Wondering how much it will cost to see the Happy Mondays? For their shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom you can expect to pay £43.50 at face value. With fees, that’s likely to be closer to £48.
The Farm and Northside to support Happy Mondays on tour
Having featured on the bill for the Happy Mondays’ legendary Leeds gig in 1991, The Farm and Northside will both once again join the band on tour.
Northside will not make an appearance during the band’s shows in Dublin and Belfast, with just The Farm acting as support.
