He’s one of the UK’s most influential chefs, finding global fame through his numerous television shows – and Gordon Ramsay certainly isn’t shy about sharing his opinions.

Born in the Scottish town of Johnstone in 1966, Gordon Ramsay moved to England with his family at the age of nine, where his first experience of the culinary trade was working as a pot washer in a local Indian restaurant.

Originally he wanted to be a professional footballer, but his sporting dreams were ended by injury before he turned his attention to hospitality, studying hotel management at North Oxfordshire Technical College.

A number of chef postitions followed, culminating in a move to London and a job working for the temperamental Marco Pierre White.

Television success arrived with the BBC miniseries Boiling Point in 1999, establishing his trademark fiery temperament and torrent of bad language.

Since then his restaurant empire has been awarded 17 Michelin stars, he has written numerous bestselling books, and he has enjoyed a string of hit TV shows both in the UK and America, including Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, The F Word and the American versions of MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. These successes have led to him amassing a huge fortune (Forbes estimated his earnings for 2022 alone to be around $70 million).

Here are 13 interesting amusing quotes from the star chef.

1. Gordon Ramsay on...swearing "Swearing is industry language. For as long as we're alive it's not going to change. You've got to be boisterous to get results."

2. Gordon Ramsay on...regrets "I don't like looking back. I'm always constantly looking forward. I'm not the one to sort of sit and cry over spilt milk. I'm too busy looking for the next cow."

3. Gordon Ramsay on...the importance of being fit "The pressure on young chefs today is far greater than ever before in terms of social skills, marketing skills, cooking skills, personality and, more importantly, delivering on the plate. So you need to be strong. Physically fit. So my chefs get weighed every time they come into the kitchen."

4. Gordon Ramsay on...bad reviews "Find what's hot, find what's just opened and then look for the worst review of the week. There is so much to learn from watching a restaurant getting absolutely panned and having a bad experience. Go and see it for yourself."