Find out how you can follow Glastonbury Festival 2025 at home 📺

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glastonbury Festival tickets are hot property.

If you were not able to get a pass to Worthy Farm - you may still want to follow along.

But is it possible to watch the festival at home?

Getting your hands on tickets to Glastonbury is one of the biggest challenges of the summer. Demand continues to be high and there are only so many passes available.

If you are not one of the thousands heading to Worthy Farm this week but still want to catch some of the mega sets scheduled across the weekend, you may be wondering if it can be watched at home. Fortunately, the BBC will once again be broadcasting dozens of hours from the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers will have multiple options for watching Glasto this weekend. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 at home?

Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The festival will once again be televised by the BBC this year. Coverage is set to begin today (June 27) and will continue through to Sunday (June 29) night.

It will be broadcast across BBC One, Two, Four and also on iPlayer. Headline performances - like that from The 1975 - will be on the Beeb’s main channel while other live sets will be on BBC Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over on iPlayer, the Beeb is promising over 90 hours of performances via dedicated live streams. Viewers will be able to choose between watching the action on the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park.

The live stream from the Pyramid Stage sets will once again be available to stream live in Ultra High Definition and in British Sign Language. Before the festival began, there was also a dedicated The Glastonbury Hits channel.

Can you listen to Glastonbury 2025 on the radio?

If you are out and about over the weekend and don’t have access to a TV, you will also be able to listen along on the radio. Glastonbury Festival 2025 will be live across BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds this weekend.

BBC Radio 6 Music – the radio home of Glastonbury - hosts All Day Glastonbury from Wednesday (25 June) to next Monday (30 June). Nick Grimshaw’s live from Worthy Farm from 7am on Wednesday as the gates open for Glastonbury 2025 and there’ll be All Day Glastonbury shows from Lauren Laverne (10am-1pm), Craig Charles (1-4pm) and Huw Stephens (4-7pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deb Grant and Nathan Shepherd are live from Worthy Farm from 7pm, getting an exclusive look at the new stages in the Shangri-La area of Glastonbury, including Shangri-la Main Stage, Lore, Luna, and Azaadi.

Nick dons the radio backpack once again from 7am on Thursday 26 June to broadcast live from Worthy Farm, roaming around the Park area – AKA Glastonbury’s playground. Then Lauren Laverne is live from Worthy Farm from 10am with guests including poet and musician Joshua Idehen and 6 Music’s very own Emily Pilbeam.

Craig Charles is live from Glastonbury from 1pm with Fiona-Lee joining straight from opening the BBC Introducing Stage and later that day, Nathan Shepherd and Deb Grant will broadcast New Music Fix Daily on 6 Music, (7-9pm), live from Worthy Farm.

Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders begins the station’s live coverage from Worthy Farm from 6pm on Thursday and Danny Howard, Arielle Free, Sarah Story and special guests bring listeners Radio 1 Dance’s takeover of the BBC Introducing Stage, which will be simulcast on Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance from 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad