Coldplay headlined the final night of Glastonbury last year. | Getty Images

Tickets for one of the world’s most famous music festivals will be on sale soon.

Winter may only just started, but music fans are already starting to make plans for summer 2025 and the annual scrum for golden tickets to Glastonbury.

Registration has just opened for people to sign up for a chance to go to Worthy Farm - all before a single act has been confirmed.

Last year saw SZA, Coldplay and Dua Lipa headline the Pyramid Stage over the festival’s three day, and there’s no shortage of speculation as to who will follow them and bag one of the biggest gigs of the year.

Millions are expected to attempt to buy one of the 135,000 tickets available, with a new ticketing system making its debut this year to ensure the allocation is done in as fair a way as possible.

When will Glastonbury 2025 take place?

The date of next year's Glastonbury has now been confirmed. It will take place from Wednesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 29, with the main musical acts playing the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

When does registration open?

Glastonbury has a unique ticketing system designed to clamp down on touts which means you have to register in advance to even have the chance to apply for tickets. You can do so here. It requires you to submit a passport-style photograph which will be on your ticket should you be successful. Registration stays open until 5pm on Monday, November 11, after which you'll lose the chance to join the queue for tickets - so don't forget to do it. If you have registered before you will remain registered, but it's still worth checking that your account is complete and active.

When will tickets be available to buy?

The first chance to buy tickets for the 2025 Festival will be at 6pm on Thursday, November 14, and will be for those booking a combined festival and coach ticket. This includes the option to travel there and back from Glasgow (£160 return bus) and Edinburgh (£162 return bus). They will be going onsale here.

General admission tickets will then go on sale at 9am on Sunday, November 17, here.

How do I buy tickets?

Before the big day make sure you have all your friends; registration numbers and postcodes, so you can buy tickets on their behalf and minimise the risk of having to go alone - each person can buy a maximum of six tickets, but all attendees must be registered in advance.

This year the ticketing is through See Tickets so it’s also worth making sure you have an account and know your password.

Head to the ticket link well in advance of the start of the sale where, for the first time, it’ll not just be case of ‘first come, first served’ and the inevitable site crashes. Instead, everybody will be ranfomly allocated a place in a queue and, once they get to the front, there’ll be a 10 minute period to enter all the details and pay. Be warned that if you log in after the sale starts you will automatically be sent straight to the back of the (very long) queue.

Organisers have also warned that the old trick of using multiple browser windows and devices to increase the chances of success could have the opposite effect this year, explaining: "Refreshing the page, using multiple tabs or many devices can look like suspicious behaviour and can harm your chances of getting through by triggering anti-bot software."

When will the lineup be announced?

One of the fun things about Glastonbury is that the tickets sell out well inadvance of a single act being announced. Expect details to start to emerge early next year, with the full lineup confirmed in May.

Rumoured headliners include Harry Styles, Madonna, Eminem, The Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift.

How much will tickets be?

This year’s ticket price is £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. You can secure a ticket for £75 and pay the rest off in instalments.

Will there be any other opportunites to go to Glastonbury after the ticket sale?

There will be a further chance to get your hands on tickets closer to the festival. Unwanted - or unpaid for - tickets go back on sale towards the end of April.

There's also the option of working for the festival itself - or for one of the many charities that are represented at Glastonbury each year.

When is the next ‘fallow’ year for Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury Festival tends to be held roughly four times every five years - with the fifth being a 'fallow year' to give the working farm some time to rejuvenate from the wear and tear caused by the festival. It's part of the green ethos of organisers Michael and Emily Evis.

