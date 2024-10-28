Glass Animals are making a stop in Glasgow this year. | Getty Images

One of the world’s most-streamed bands are set to play a gig in Scotland.

English indie rockers Glass Animals were formed in Oxford in 2010, releasing their debut album Zaba four years later, which included hit single Gooey.

Global fame arrived with third studio album Dreamland, which included the band’s best-selling song Heat Waves, which was a huge viral hit and has been streamed more than two billion times on Spotify alone.

Thsi year saw the arrival of fourth album, I Love You So F***ing Much, which has been accompanied by a global tour.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Glass Animals playing Glasgow?

Glass Animals play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Tour of Earth' tour on Friday, November 1.

Who are supporting Glass Animals in Glasgow?

It’s well worth getting to the gig early to catch The Big Moon in support. The English rock band were nominated for the Mercury Prize for debut album, Love in the 4th Dimension, in 2017, and have gone on to released another two critically-acclaimed records.

What are the stage times for the Glasgow Glass Animals concert?

Doors open at 6.30pm but no further set times have been confirmed by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect The Big Moon to be on from around 7.30pm and Glass Animals to start at approximately 9pm, with the gig ending at 11pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for Glass Animals?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £45.50 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 8s only for the concert in the seated areas and over 14s in the standing area. All under 16s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Glass Animals setlist?

Glass Animals have been mixing it up a bit during their current tour, but the majority of the setlist is identical each night. Expect to hear more of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in Amsterdam.