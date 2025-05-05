Glasgow shows added to Gladiators Live Tour due to demand - here's how to get tickets, from prices to presales

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 5th May 2025, 09:27 BST
Gladiators series 2Gladiators series 2
Gladiators series 2 | BBC
Due to demand, two additional dates at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow have been added to the Gladiators Live Tour.

The stars of the BBC’s television series will head to the OVO Hydro in December, putting on two shows each day.

With tickets going on sale this Friday, here’s everything you need to know.

Glasgow dates added to Gladiators Live Tour

The Gladiators Live Tour will head to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21.

The final dates of the tour, the cast of the show will have already put on performances in Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Here is a full list of all Gladiators Live Tour dates:

  • Saturday, November 01 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Sunday, November 02 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Saturday, November 22 - Manchester, AO Arena
  • Sunday, November 23 - Manchester, AO Arena
  • Saturday, November 29 - London, OVO Arena Wembley
  • Sunday, November 30 - London, OVO Arena Wembley
  • Saturday, December 13 - Birmingham, BP Pulse Live
  • Sunday, December 14 - Birmingham, BP Pulse Live
  • Saturday, December 20 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Sunday, December 21 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

There will be 4 live Gladiators performances in Glasgow

Despite only being in the city for two days, the Gladiators will be putting on a total of four shows across the weekend; with both matinee and evening performances.

The first show will kick off at 12pm each day, lasting around two hours, with the later performance beginning at 6pm.

  • Saturday, December 20 - Matinee show from 12pm
  • Saturday, December 20 - Evening show from 6pm
  • Sunday, December 21 - Matinee show from 12pm
  • Sunday, December 21 - Evening show from 6pm

When do tickets for Gladiators Live in Glasgow go on sale?

Tickets to see The Gladiators Live Tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow will go on sale from 10am on Friday, May 9.

There are four shows on for fans to choose from, with tickets available from Live Nation.

Is there presale for the Glasgow Gladiators Live Tour dates?

If you’re trying to get tickets to see the Gladiators live in Glasgow, then don’t worry - there are several presales.

If you’re an OVO customer, then you will have access to the earliest presale which begins at 10am on Tuesday, May 6. All you need to do is register your customer number for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme to receive early ticket access to a host of shows on at the OVO Hydro.

There is then O2 Priority presale, available to O2 and Virgin Media customers, which begins at 10am on Wednesday, May 7.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The OVO Hydro in Glasgow.
The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

There is then the Live Nation presale. All you need to do is register for Live Nation’s newsletter to access the presale which begins at 10am on Thursday, May 8.

In addition, there is then a venue presale. Different from the OVO presale, all you need to do to access this presale is register for the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter which will allow you early ticket sales for a range of shows on across the OVO Hydro and the SEC Armadillo.

This venue presale for Gladiators will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 8.

  • OVO Presale: 10am on Tuesday, May 6
  • O2 Priority: 10am on Wednesday, May 7.
  • Live Nation: 10am on Thursday, May 8.
  • SEC Venue Presale: 10am on Thursday, May 8.

What are ticket prices like for the Glasgow Gladiators live show?

If you’re hoping to purchase a few tickets to see the Gladiators live in Glasgow, it might be worth squirrelling away some money to prepare.

Ticket prices for the Gladiator’s show in Glasgow will range from £42.25 to £144.40.

This will depend on which area of the arena you choose to sit in, with seats available across three levels as the usual standing area is transformed into a performance area for the cast.

