Gladiators Final BBC: star forced to pull out of 2025 final - here’s why
- Gladiators final is set to take place in a few hours.
- However the line-up has been shaken-up by a shock withdrawal.
- But why have they had to drop out of the final?
One of the Gladiators finalists has had to withdraw - due to injury. It means there has been a shake-up to the line-up for tonight’s episode.
But who has had to pull-out of the final? Here’s all you need to know:
Gladiators star withdraws from BBC final
Zavia Hill from Manchester made it through to the final after a stunning performance during the 2025 semi-finals. However she unfortunately picked up an injury and will not be able to compete.
During her semi-final Zavia took a heavy hit during Powerball. Despite the injury, she pushed through and continued to compete in the remaining events, including the Eliminator.
Her determination paid off when she powered up the Travelator to win the semi-final and a place in the final on April 12. However, due to her injury, Zavia has had to pull out of the competition.
As a result, the fastest female runner-up from the semi-finals, Aneila Afsar, also from Manchester, will take her place alongside fellow finalist Amanda Wah from Warrington. Aneila and Amanda will join Joe Fishburn from Scarborough and Mus Dumbuya from London, as they take to the arena one last time in a bid to become Gladiators champion 2025.
