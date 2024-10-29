Ghost UK Tour 2025: theatrical rock act announce four UK dates as part of world tour - dates and venues
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Ghost is set to perform in the United Kingdom in 2025 as part of their world tour.
- The theatrical rock group are set to perform in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Birmingham as part of the UK leg.
- Here’s the list of dates Ghost are performing in the United Kingdom, and how you can get access to both presale and general ticket sales this week.
Having not hit the road since their 2023 Re-Imperatour world tour, fans of “theatrical” rock group Ghost in the United Kingdom have received an early Christmas present this week.
As announced by Live Nation on Monday (October 28 2024), the Grammy-winning group are about to embark on one of their biggest tours to date, with the UK set for four performances throughout April 2025.
The group are currently scheduled to arrive for their first performance in the country on April 15 2025, performing at the AO Arena in Manchester, before sitting the motorway and travelling to Glasgow, London and finishing up their short-but-spookily sweet UK dates in Birmingham on April 20 2025.
The tour is set to continue across Europe after the UK dates before Ghost head to the United States to perform, including their first ever show at the illustrious Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Tempted? Well, here’s the official schedule for Ghost when they arrive in the United Kingdom in 2025, the venues they are performing in and how you can get presale tickets from today.
Where is Ghost performing on their 2025 UK tour?
Ghost are performing at the following locations on the following dates:
- April 15 2025: AO Arena, Manchester
- April 16 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- April 19 2025: The O2, London
- April 20 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
When can I get tickets to see Ghost perform on their 2025 UK tour?
Presale tickets
Those who have artist, venue or Mastercard presale access will be able to pick up tickets from October 29 2024 at 10am GMT.
General ticket sales
Remaining tickets will then be placed on general sale from November 1 2024 through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom and Ghost’s official website.
What could Ghost perform during their world tour?
That is the million dollar question: what could Ghost perform in the United Kingdom? We take a look back at their set all the way back in October 2023 to get an idea what the band could play on their world tour.
Setlist.FM states that the band performed the following set in Brisbane, Australia on that date in question.
- Kaisarion
- Rats
- From the Pinnacle to the Pit
- Spillways
- Cirice
- Absolution
- Ritual
- Call Me Little Sunshine
- Con Clavi Con Dio
- Watcher in the Sky
- Year Zero
- Spöksonat
- He Is
- Miasma
- Mary on a Cross
- Mummy Dust
- Respite on the Spitalfields
Encore:
- Kiss the Go-Goat
- Dance Macabre
- Square Hammer
Have you seen Ghost perform live in the United Kingdom before, or are you looking forward to the opportunity to catch one of their live performances in 2025? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.