Fans will have the chance to relive the singer's two headline stadium gigs - while those who didn't get a ticket will be able to hear what all the fuss is about.

Gerry Cinnamon played to 100,000 fans over two extraordinary nights.

Billed as 'the UK’s biggest independent artist', Glasgow's Gerry Cinnamon is following up his first two records with a live album recorded during his largest gigs to date.

The two homecoming shows at Hampden Park, the conclusion of Gerry’s record-breaking 2021-2022 tour, were delayed by the pandemic but proved to be worth the wait.

Gerry made history as the first independent act and indeed the first Scot to sell out multiple nights at the national stadium.

His 350,000-capacity UK and Ireland tour, included sold out shows at Birmingham and Manchester Arenas, London’s iconic Alexandra Palace, the 25,000 capacity Malahide Castle, Dublin, and Musgrave Park Stadium, Cork. He also headlined at Swansea’s Singleton Park, the second biggest show ever held in the Welsh city, and set the record as the first artist to sell out three headline shows at the Belsonic, Belfast, playing to over 60,000 fans.

Here's what you need to know.

Who is Gerry Cinnamon?

The continuing ascent of Gerry Cinnamon is one of contemporary music’s most outstanding stories. Rising from a self-released debut album (2017’s ‘Erratic Cinematic’, which has since gone Platinum), Gerry has become a stadium, arena and castle-filling headliner. In 2020, his hotly anticipated second album ‘The Bonny’ shot straight to Number 1 in the Official Album Charts in the UK and became the third biggest selling UK album released that year.

And as a multi-platinum selling artist whose revealing and honest songs naturally connect with a huge and devoted audience, he’s achieved it all entirely independently.

Gerry’s gigs have become folklore – joyous mass fan singalongs inspiring devotion and a dedicated following that has swelled, via word-of-mouth, to global proportions.

When is Live at Hampden Park released?

Gerry Cinnamon's live album is released on Friday, July 14.

Is there any video available of the concert.

Ahead of the album, Gerry has released videos of his performance of tracks ‘Canter’, ‘Kampire Vampire’ and ‘Diamonds In the Mud’.

You can see them all here.

What has Gerry said about the record?

On the day of release Gerry said: “Live album out now. Been meaning to do it forever. Said before, the crowd are part of the band and the tunes are only complete when you’re all chanting.. Had to be done for Hampden.”

The promotional material for the album states: "Drawing on his two hit albums with songs that generate that famous live experience the live album includes ‘Dark Days’, ‘Sun Queen’, ‘Ghost’, ‘Where We’re Going’ and platinum-certified singles ‘Sometimes’ and ‘Belter’ It also features the first flavour of new music, with previously unreleased track ‘Sacred’, a stunning tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with his own rendition of ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’, and fan favourite ‘Discoland’.

What formats is Gerry Cinnamon - Live at Hampden Park available on?

You can buy the album on exclusive blue/white double vinyl from Gerry's webstore here, where packages including tshirts and signed setlists are also available.

It's also available from record shops of ultra clear vinyl, and on a double CD that includes both performances of 'Canter'.

What is the tracklisting?

Here is the full tracklisting for Gerry Cinnamon - Live at Hampden Park

1. Lullaby

2. Sometimes

3. What Have You Done

4. Ghost

5. Fortune Favours The Bold

6. Sun Queen

7. Fickle McSelfish

8. Dark Days

9. Roll the Credits

10. Belter

11. Sacred

12. War Song Soldier

13. The Bonny

14. Mayhem

15. Diamonds in the Mud

16. Discoland/Wonderful Days/I Wanna Be A Hippy (Medley)

17. I Wish I Was in Glasgow

18. Where We're Going

19. Kampfire Vampire

20. Canter

When will Gerry Cinnamon's third album be out?