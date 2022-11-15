Gerard Butler in Quotes: Here are 13 interesting and funny things the Scottish superstar actor has said about films, fame and Scotland
Gerard Butler has come a long way from being a trainee solicitor in Glasgow, becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars – and he’s never short of something to say.
Born in Paisley in 1969, Gerard Butler was head boy at St Mirin's & St Margaret's High School before studying law at the University of Glasgow where he became president of the university law society.
He started a job as a trainee lawyer with Morton Fraser in Edinburgh but was sacked just a week before qualifying. He decided to leave the law behind and head to London to find fame.
A meeting with an old friend from the Scottish Youth Theatre led to his first role in Steven Berkoff's play of Coriolanus, followed by a part in an adaptation of Trainspotting at the Edinburgh Festival. At the age of 30 he decided to move to Los Angeles where he won parts in Dracula 2000, Tomb Raider 2, Dear Frankie, Phantom of the Opera, Reign of Fire and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life.
Superstardom – and award nominations – followed with his portrayal of King Leonidas in fantasy war film 300, which led to him being one of the world’s most famous Scots with lead roles in blockbusters like the How to Train Your Dragon films, Greenland, Gods of Egypt, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen.
Here are 13 funny and revealing things the actor has said in interviews.