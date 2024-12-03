It is finally occuring 📺

Gavin and Stacey is coming back for one final time.

The last ever episode will air on Christmas day.

It has been 17 years since the show premiered on BBC Three.

The BBC has finally confirmed the exact time Gavin and Stacey will air on Christmas Day.

It is the beloved comedy’s final ever episode - and first special since the Christmas episode in 2019, five whole years ago. Announced earlier this year, everyone has been very tightlipped about the send-off.

But now Brits know the exact time they will make the final trip to Barry and Billericay on December 25. All you need to know:

What time will Gavin and Stacey air on Christmas?

The final episode of the beloved comedy will hit BBC One and iPlayer on December 25 (Christmas Day). It arrives five years to the day after the last festive special left the show on a cliffhanger.

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale will air at 9pm on Christmas. You can watch live on BBC One and also BBC iPlayer - as well as catch-up later.

What’s been said about the last Gavin and Stacey episode?

Announcing the timing of the finale, the BBC said: “It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.

“In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

“Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”

BBC announces companion specials

A documentary special Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell has also been announced for over the festive period. It charts the journey of the sitcom from humble beginnings on BBC Three and through to the must watch show it became.

The Beeb promises: “Featuring unprecedented access to creators James Corden and Ruth Jones as well as the cast and crew as they film the final episodes together as they all say goodbye to this much cherished show.”