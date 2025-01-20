Gareth Gates: Everything you need to know about Pop Idol star's upcoming Scottish tour

Contributed

With two different shows, Gareth Gates will perform in several Scottish cities this year, with some tickets still remaining.

Singer-songwriter Gareth Gates will soon be performing on stages around Scotland.

Best known for finishing second in the first season of ITV reality contest Pop Idol, the English musician is taking two of his own shows on tour across the country.

The first - Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies - will see the star perform in locations including Glasgow and Perth in February, while the second, which focuses on Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will arrive in Scotland from April.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gareth Gates’ upcoming Scottish dates, including if you can still get tickets.

Gareth Gates Scottish tour dates 2025

The first of the two tours will see Gates perform songs including his first hit single Unchained Melody. Backed by a live band, the performance will also include takes on classic songs from the movies, whether they’re upbeat or ballads.

Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies

Glasgow Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, February 13

Perth Concert Hall on Friday, February 14

Ayr Gaiety on Tuesday, April 1

Following his tour of love songs, Gareth Gates will then lead a cast of West End performers to pay tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Performing songs including Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and more, the nostalgic event will also feature a live swing band.

Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Inverness Eden Court on Thursday, April 3

Can you still get tickets for Gareth Gates’ Scottish shows?

Yes, there are still some tickets available for Gareth Gates’ upcoming shows in Scotland.

Tickets can be found through Gates’ website or from each venue.

How much are Gareth Gates tickets?

Ticket prices for Gareth Gates’ performances in Scotland will vary depending on which show you would like to see and which venue you choose to go to.

For his Love Songs tour, Glasgow ticket prices range from £20.25 to £50.50. Meanwhile, tickets for his Perth show will cost between £29.50 and £49.50, or for £33 to £38 for his Ayr performance.

If you would rather see Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, tickets for the Inverness Eden Court performance will range from £33 to £84.