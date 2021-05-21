Original cast members David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. Picture: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have got back together for a one-off episode to look back at the beloved comedy.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and was originally set to arrive in May last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They returned to Stage 24 at Warner Bros studios, where they filmed for 10 years from 1994, to record the special, which will be shown on US streaming service HBO Max.

Friends: The Reunion will be be available on demand from 8am and will air on Sky One at 8pm on May 27.

It will be hosted by James Corden and will feature guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, wrote on Instagram: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”

Aniston, best known as Rachel Green, said: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!”

“So great to see you everyone,” wrote LeBlanc, who played hapless actor Joey Tribbiani.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.