Friends reunion featuring guest appearances from Kit Harington, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford and more available on Sky and Now

The highly anticipated Friends reunion will be available in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming service Now, it has been announced.

By Katharine Hay
Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:10 pm
Original cast members David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. Picture: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have got back together for a one-off episode to look back at the beloved comedy.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and was originally set to arrive in May last year.

They returned to Stage 24 at Warner Bros studios, where they filmed for 10 years from 1994, to record the special, which will be shown on US streaming service HBO Max.

Friends: The Reunion will be be available on demand from 8am and will air on Sky One at 8pm on May 27.

It will be hosted by James Corden and will feature guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, wrote on Instagram: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”

Aniston, best known as Rachel Green, said: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!”

“So great to see you everyone,” wrote LeBlanc, who played hapless actor Joey Tribbiani.

