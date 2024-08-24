Ahead of the release of his album “Ten Days,” Fred Again.. headlines Leeds Festival’s last night. 🎵

London producer Fred Again.. brings this year’s Leeds Festival to a close with his headline set on Sunday (August 25 2024.)

The “Actual Life” musician follows on from Liam Gallagher’s headline performance on Friday and today’s headline act, Blink-182.

But with Storm Lilian still on everyone’s minds across the campsite, will the weather hold out for the final evening at Bramham Park?

It’s hard to believe that after weeks of writing about this year’s Leeds Festival 2024, we are one performance away this weekend the event concluding - but it’s set to be a big ending.

Fred Again.. is set to see revellers out during his performance on Sunday night at the main stage, with his dynamic live performances that have been thrilling fans set to act as a perfect way to bid farewell to another year at Bramham Park - and if we all behave, perhaps a return once again next year.

Having worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and George Ezra from a production standpoint, it was in 2019 that the artist known as Fred Gibson to his friends decided to start releasing his own material.

That led to the release of the five track EP, “Actual Life,” in May 2020 which was then followed up by the first of a series of releases under the “Actual Life” banner - with the most recent release, “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” peaking on the UK album chart at #4.

Hopefully, coming off his performances this year including Leeds Festival, that momentum will help propel his forthcoming album “Ten Days,” set for release on September 6 2024, to a well deserved ascent to the top of the UK album chart.

But with the lingering concerns of Storm Lilian, that made it more of an effort for some campers to set their tents up on Friday, will the heavens open for Sunday’s headliner or will the last evening at Bramham Park be a memorable one for all the right reasons?

What time is Fred Again.. performing at Leeds Festival 2024?

Fred Again.. is set to close out Leeds Festival 2024 on Sunday night as he headlines the main stage at Bramham Park (Credit: Fred Again..) | Fred Again..

Fred Again.. Will perform on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival from 9:35pm BST, with his set expected to conclude at 10:55pm BST.

Is Fred Again.. set clashing with any other performances at Leeds Festival 2024?

Just two set clashes when Fred Again.. Performs at Leeds Festival this year; The Wombats are scheduled to perform on the BBC Radio 1 stage from 9:55pm until 10:50pm, while Saint Ludd is performing on the LS23 stage from 10pm until 12:00am.

Those of you set to watch either Skrapz, Viagara Boys or Sonny Fodera - you have a margin of time to hurry from the stages they are performing at to the main stage - with the latest those acts will conclude their sets set for 9:30pm.

What is the weather forecast for Fred Again.. at Leeds Festival 2024?

Don’t worry about Storm Lilian affecting the rest of your Leeds Festival weekend; the Met Office are forecasting that it’s going to be a partly cloudy night by the time Fred Again.. takes to the main stage, with the temperature at that time set to range between 15°c and 16°c.

Weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2024 for August 25 2024

07:00: Sunny intervals (11°c)

10:00: Cloudy (14°c)

13:00: Overcast (16°c)

16:00: Cloudy (16°c)

19:00: Partly cloudy night (16°c)

22:00: Partly cloudy night (15°c)

00:00: Partly cloudy night (14°c)

What could Fred Again.. perform during his set at Leeds Festival 2024?

Having been performing across the European festival circuit this summer, we can have a pretty good guess what Fred Again.. Could perform at Leeds Festival on the final evening of the event.

The artist performed the following set during her appearance at Pukkelpop 2024 in Belgium on August 16 2024 (credit: Setlist.FM)

Kyle (i found you) Bleu (better with time) Danielle (smile on my face) adore u places to be BerwynGesaffNeighbours Jungle (Reprise) Rumble (Skrillex cover) Side by Side flex fm peace u need (with Joy Anonymous) A New Error / Sabrina (i am a party) leavemealone Strong / Angie (i've been lost) (with Romy) Marea (we've lost dancing) Billie (loving arms) Marco (and everyone) Delilah (pull me out of this) peace u need (Reprise) Billie (loving arms) (Reprise)