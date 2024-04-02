Five must-see plays you can catch in Scotland during April including Bonnie and Clyde

Catherine Tyldesley stars in Bonnie and Clyde, which you can catch in Scotland this month.

From the cavernous grandeur of Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, to the more intimate atmosphere of the Dundee Rep or St Andrews' Byre Theatre, Scotland has a wide range of wonderful venues in which you can catch a play.

Here are five you can enjoy during April.

Don't. Make. Tea. (Touring)

Playwright and performer Rob Drummond is one of Scotland's most dedicated theatremakers, having learned magic and taught himself to wrestle for plays in the past. This dark comedy thriller looks at how far disabled people have to go to claim benefits that are rightfully theirs. It's at Ayr's Gaiety Theatre on April 9, Glasgow's Tron Theatre from April 11–13, and the Cumbernauld Theatre on April 16.

90 Days (Edinburgh)

James Graham's Dear England recently showed how well sport can be portrayed on a theatre stage. This play, by Kim Millar, tells the true story of how Scotland saved the 1994 Women’s Rugby World Cup after its sudden cancellation by the powers that be. Billed as being 'uplifting, musical, and moving' it shows just how far the women's game has come in the last 30 years.

Bonnie and Clyde (Touring)

Winner of Best New Musical at last year's What’sOnStage Awards, this hit West End play is touring with a cast including former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley. It tells the story of two infamous American sweethearts who become folk heroes while on a crime spree across the America. It's at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre from April 9-13, then at Glasgow's King's Theatre from April 16-20.

Sunset Song (Dundee)

Voted Best Scottish Book of all Time by the public in 2005, Lewis Grassic Gibbon's novel is being brought to the stage by an award-winning Scottish team. It's a coming-of-age tale about Chris Guthrie, a young woman who chooses a tough farming life in her rural home over an education, only for the First World War to change everything. It's playing at Dundee's Rep Theatre from April 13-May 4, before touring.

Calamity Jane (Perth)