Mitski is playing two gigs in Edinburgh this month.

From the huge OVO Hydro in Glasgow, to smaller venues like Aberdeen's Lemon Tree, we're lucky enough to have a host of amazing places to catch a gig in Scotland.

Here are five taking place this April that have caught our eye.

Sprints (Glasgow)

Dublin post-punk band Sprints are one of the most talked about bands of the year so far. They already have a reputation for incendiary gigs and their debut album Letter to Self is filled with moments that are designed to be screamed from a stage. They play Glasgow's King Tut's on Sunday, April 7 - sure to be the last time they play such a small venue.

Starless (Glasgow)

Glasgow record label Last Night From Glasgow are putting on a weekend of music from their packed roster of artists from Friday, April 12, to Saturday, April 13, at Glasgow University's Debating Chamber, including Wojtek the Bear, BMX Bandits and Annie Booth. The highlight comes on the Friday night with a rare performance from Starless - the collaborative project founded by Love and Money singer Paul McGeechan.

Mitski (Edinburgh)

Long sold out, there's still a chance of a few returns for enigmatic singer-songwriter Mitski's pair of concerts at the Usher Hall on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. She's touring on the back of her critically-acclaimed 2023 album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and, given her aversion to fame, it might be the last chance to see her for some time.

Maiden Scotland (Dundee)

Iron Maiden are one of the biggest live acts in the world - playing enormous arenas and stadia on global tours for hefty ticket prices. You're not likely to see them playing an intimate venue like Dundee's Beat Generator, but that's where tribute act Maiden Scotland are playing on Saturday, April 6. Suspend your disbelief and you can fool yourself into thinking you're seeing Bruce and the boys.

Eddi Reader (touring)