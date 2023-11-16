Five exciting events to enjoy this St Andrew's Day including Dundee Hooley

It's less than two weeks until the annual celebration of Scotland's patron saint.

The Dundee Hooley will include a colourful torchlight parade.

St Andrew's Day falls on November 30 and there are a varied programme of events to enjoy across the country featuring uniquely Scottish food, drink and culture.

Here are five that caught our eye.

Blazin' Fiddles

Edinburgh's Usher Hall is celebrating St Andrew's day with a perfomance from Scotland's most celebrated fiddle band. Bruce MacGregor, Rua Macmillan, Jenna Reid and Kristan Harvey are joined by special guests to deliver "a musically intoxicating evening". The group celebrated their 25th anniversary this year - so they certainly know what they're doing.

Pentlands St Andrew's Day Bash

Start the day with a bracing 3.5 mile trek in the Pentland Hills with the Edinburgh Walking and Socialising Group. Participants are urged to wear tartans do "a wee turn" with a Scottish connection, but are advised to leave the National Bard for Burns Night. Meet at the Swanston Brasserie at 9am, which the group will return to after the walk for a cuppa. A £2 donation is recommended.

Bahookie Rock Ceilidh

Gather under Alasdair Gray's stunning celestial ceiling mural at Oran Mor's Auditorium to dance to the unique sound of Celtic rock four-piece Bahookie on St Andrew's Day. The venue on Glasgow's Byres Road also have a special pre-gig dinner available for those who want to make a real night of it.

St Andrew's Day Celebration at Mharsanta

The Scottish cuisine experts at Mharsanta, a popular restaurant located in Glasgow's Merchant City, are inviting diners to an evening of traditional Scottish food and drink to mark the big day. You’ll be greeted by Chris the piper and a wee dram of 12-year-old Aberfeldy whisky, before enjoying a meal that promises to showcase the best of Scottish produce - from haggis to cranachan

Dundee Hooley