The Scotsman's film podcasters are talking ghosts this week, both real (in Dave's opinion) and cinematic.

It's just over a week until Halloween, so (Not) Everyone's a Film Critic is keeping things spooky with a selection of great ghost films to keep you scared this haunting season.

From the freakily funny 'Beetlejuice' to the sublimely singular 'A Ghost Story', Dave and Graham are largely in agreement for a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's also the latest from the London Film Festival, including more horror with 'Birth/Rebirth' and Jodie Comer's latest, 'The End We Start From'.

And we're suprised by just how good Saw X is - with a new lease of life breathed into Jigsaw.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?