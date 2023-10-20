(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Best ghost films and reviews of Birth/Rebirth, Saw X and more
The Scotsman's film podcasters are talking ghosts this week, both real (in Dave's opinion) and cinematic.
It's just over a week until Halloween, so (Not) Everyone's a Film Critic is keeping things spooky with a selection of great ghost films to keep you scared this haunting season.
From the freakily funny 'Beetlejuice' to the sublimely singular 'A Ghost Story', Dave and Graham are largely in agreement for a change.
There's also the latest from the London Film Festival, including more horror with 'Birth/Rebirth' and Jodie Comer's latest, 'The End We Start From'.
And we're suprised by just how good Saw X is - with a new lease of life breathed into Jigsaw.
Previous episodes
Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?
Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.