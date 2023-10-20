All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Best ghost films and reviews of Birth/Rebirth, Saw X and more

The Scotsman's film podcasters are talking ghosts this week, both real (in Dave's opinion) and cinematic.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST
 Comment

It's just over a week until Halloween, so (Not) Everyone's a Film Critic is keeping things spooky with a selection of great ghost films to keep you scared this haunting season.

From the freakily funny 'Beetlejuice' to the sublimely singular 'A Ghost Story', Dave and Graham are largely in agreement for a change.

There's also the latest from the London Film Festival, including more horror with 'Birth/Rebirth' and Jodie Comer's latest, 'The End We Start From'.

And we're suprised by just how good Saw X is - with a new lease of life breathed into Jigsaw.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

