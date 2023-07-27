It's the biggest week of the year in the world of cinema - and our podcasters are talking about the two huge blockbusters packing screens across the world.

The Barbenheimer craze has seen thousands head to the cinema for an unlikely double bill - seeing Greta Gerwig's bubble gum-pink feminist fantasy Barbie, followed by Christopher Nolan's dark and moody biopic Oppenheimer.

Our two film fans are taking a deep dive into both box office smashes, the wildly differing reactions that Barbie has garnered, and discussing whether Oppenheimer is a genuine masterpiece or merely very, very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And we're looking forward to the imminent release of 'Talk To Me' - the horror that's getting even better reviews than either of them.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?