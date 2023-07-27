The Barbenheimer craze has seen thousands head to the cinema for an unlikely double bill - seeing Greta Gerwig's bubble gum-pink feminist fantasy Barbie, followed by Christopher Nolan's dark and moody biopic Oppenheimer.
Our two film fans are taking a deep dive into both box office smashes, the wildly differing reactions that Barbie has garnered, and discussing whether Oppenheimer is a genuine masterpiece or merely very, very good.
And we're looking forward to the imminent release of 'Talk To Me' - the horror that's getting even better reviews than either of them.
Previous episodes
Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?
Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.