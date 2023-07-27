All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: The Scotsman film podcast Barbenheimer special - Barbie and Oppenheimer

It's the biggest week of the year in the world of cinema - and our podcasters are talking about the two huge blockbusters packing screens across the world.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST
 Comment

The Barbenheimer craze has seen thousands head to the cinema for an unlikely double bill - seeing Greta Gerwig's bubble gum-pink feminist fantasy Barbie, followed by Christopher Nolan's dark and moody biopic Oppenheimer.

Our two film fans are taking a deep dive into both box office smashes, the wildly differing reactions that Barbie has garnered, and discussing whether Oppenheimer is a genuine masterpiece or merely very, very good.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And we're looking forward to the imminent release of 'Talk To Me' - the horror that's getting even better reviews than either of them.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

Related topics:FilmFilm ReviewsPodcasts
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.