The Trainspotting star’s eldest daughter, Clara, revealed the news on her Instagram account on the 27 June.

"Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," wrote Clara, 25, alongside two pictures of her holding her newborn brother.

Ewan McGregor has welcomed his fifth child, and first with girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

It is understood Winstead, 36, had not been photographed publicly with a baby bump and the couple had managed to keep the pregnancy a secret.

McGregor’s daughter Esther, 19, also shared a post on social media, revealing the baby’s name as Laurie.

Her message read: "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!" she captioned three pictures. "Welcome to the family little Laurie."

The new arrival is the first for Winstead while the Star Wars legend shares four daughters with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis: Clara, Esther, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, ten.

