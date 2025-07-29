Every Love Island star who has been dumped in series 12 - full list for ITV2 show

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 13:06 BST

Remind yourself of every Love Island star who has been dumped in series 12 - so far 👀

Love Island is nearing the conclusion and very soon one couple will be crowned the winner of series 12. The date for the final has been set and a pair of frontrunners has emerged.

Starting back in June, the show promised more “drama” than ever, and it has lived up to the hype. Plenty of faces have come through the villa in the weeks since the season started earlier in the summer.

Join us at NationalWorld Today - a morning newsletter sent to your email.

From dumpings to re-couplings, public votes, and even a voluntary departure, Love Island has had it all in 2025. So many stars have come and gone over the weeks that you might have forgotten every departure so far.

Lets take a look back at all of the Love Islanders who have left the villa in series 12 so far. This article is up-to-date as of July 29 - it does contain details from the season through to today’s date, in case you are behind. So spoiler warning.

What have you thought about this season of Love Island? Share your verdict by emailing me: [email protected].

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

It was a short and sweet stay in the Love Island villa for Sophie. She was the first person to be dumped in series 12 - being sent home on Day 2, after an early re-coupling.

1. Sophie Lee - Day 2

It was a short and sweet stay in the Love Island villa for Sophie. She was the first person to be dumped in series 12 - being sent home on Day 2, after an early re-coupling. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
At the end of the first week in the villa there was another re-coupling and Day 1 islander Blu was dumped on Day 4. He made a surprise return to the villa on Day 43 and is still competing currently.

2. Blu Chegini - Day 4 (returned Day 43)

At the end of the first week in the villa there was another re-coupling and Day 1 islander Blu was dumped on Day 4. He made a surprise return to the villa on Day 43 and is still competing currently. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Having arrived as a bombshell on Day 5, Malisha was unfortunately the third islander to be dumped in series 12. She was sent home on Day 8.

3. Malisha Jordan - Day 8

Having arrived as a bombshell on Day 5, Malisha was unfortunately the third islander to be dumped in series 12. She was sent home on Day 8. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Arriving at the villa on Day 14, it was not a long stay in the Love Island villa for Will - he was dumped on Day 16. (Will is pictured second from the right).

4. Will Means - Day 16

Arriving at the villa on Day 14, it was not a long stay in the Love Island villa for Will - he was dumped on Day 16. (Will is pictured second from the right). | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVITVLove Island
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice